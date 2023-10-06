Trending
NFL
Oct. 6, 2023 / 12:59 PM

Fantasy football: Colts' running back outlook murky with Jonathan Taylor's return

By Alex Butler
Running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to make his 2023 Indianapolis Colts debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to make his 2023 Indianapolis Colts debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor is nearing a return to the field for the Indianapolis Colts, which clouds the backfield outlook for fantasy football team owners.

Taylor, who missed the first four games of the season because of an injury and contract dispute, returned to practice Wednesday in Indianapolis.

He told reporters that he is healthy and recovered from the ankle injury he sustained last season. The Colts designated the running back for return Wednesday, but have yet to activate Taylor for their roster.

When asked about Taylor's status by reporters earlier this week, coach Shane Steichen did not rule him out from playing in the Colts' Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor, who led the NFL with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 2021, struggled last season. The All-Pro logged 1,004 yards from scrimmage and four scores in 11 games.

In Taylor's absence, the Colts turned to Deon Jackson as their starting running back in Week 1. Zack Moss took over as the starter for the past three weeks.

Jackson struggled, while Moss provided RB1-level production for his fantasy football stock owners Moss' success, paired with Taylor's return will be a conundrum for fantasy football team owners.

I expect Moss to remain a low-end RB2 this week, while Taylor should be benched -- if you have a better option -- until his stock owners see how he is used in Week 5. The Colts could opt to bring him along slowly, limiting his touches until he regains form.

Moss and Taylor sit at Nos. 27 and 29, respectively, in my Week 5 running back rankings. The Colts will host the Titans at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Indianapolis.

