Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield, K.J. Osborn and Roschon Johnson lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 6 of the 2023 season. Emari Demercado, Josh Reynolds and Matthew Stafford are among my other targets to add off the waiver wire. My waiver wire priorities include several backup running backs, who could become immediate RB1 or RB2 plays if the starter on their respective teams gets injured. Advertisement

Like previous weeks, Week 5 featured several key injuries, including a hamstring injury sustained by fantasy football star Justin Jefferson. Several quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and other wide receivers sustained injuries. Those with stock in those players should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Players from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 6 byes.

Scan your waiver wire for players from the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who could have been dropped because of Week 5 byes.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 6:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield; RB | Roschon Johnson, Emari Demercado, Tyjae Spears; WR | K.J. Osborn, Josh Reynolds; TE | Logan Thomas; D/ST | Atlanta Falcons; K | Greg Joseph

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Matthew Stafford; RB | Zach Charbonnet, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Rico Dowdle; WR | Curtis Samuel; TE | Zach Ertz; D/ST | Jacksonville Jaguars; K | Cameron Dicker

TOP DROPS

QB | Anthony Richardson; RB | Matt Breida; WR | Rashod Bateman; TE | Juwan Johnson; D/ST | New York Jets; K | Chad Ryland

QUARTERBACK

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers were on bye in Week 5, which could have resulted him the quarterback being cut by another team in your fantasy league. Mayfield was the No. 6 fantasy football quarterback in Week 4, when he threw for 246 yards and three scores in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

He also threw two touchdown passes in Week 1 and totaled 317 yards in Week 2. Mayfield's output so far this season warrants streaming considering for Week 6, when the Buccaneers host the Detroit Lions. He will be among my Top 14 options.

RUNNING BACK

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert took advantage of a great matchup in Week 4, when he logged 122 yards from scrimmage and a score against the lowly Denver Broncos defense. He posted 76 yards on 10 carries in Week 5 before leaving the game because of an ankle injury.

Should Herbert miss time, Roschon Johnson would immediately become an RB2 option. Johnson should be owned in all leagues, but his stock owners should monitor his status going into Week 6. Johnson logged 19 yards on three carries before he left the game because of a concussion, but will have more time to recover because of the Bears' last game being on a Thursday.

D'Onta Foreman is also worth a speculative add to your roster. He could factor into the Bears' backfield if Johnson is inactive in Week 6.

Emari Demercado is another player who should be added to fantasy football rosters. The Arizona Cardinals running back could be in line for an increased workload if starter James Conner misses time because of the knee injury he sustained in Week 5.

If he starts for the Cardinals, Demarcado will be on the RB2/flex radar, but hard to trust because of his lack of usage so far this season.

WIDE RECEIVER

K.J. Osborn is one of my favorite waiver wire targets this week. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver recorded season-highs in targets (nine), catches (five) and yards (49) in a loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. Osborn could be in line for even more targets going forward if Vikings star Justin Jefferson misses time.

The Vikings, who lead the NFL in passing attempts, will likely continue to air it out as they play from behind. Look for Osborn to provide low-end WR2/high-end WR3 value during Jefferson's expected injury absence.

TIGHT END

Logan Thomas was a Top 5 tight end in Week 5, through Sunday's games. The Washington Commanders pass catcher was targeted 11 times and caught nine passes for 77 yards and a score in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders will meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. The Falcons allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and receiving yards to tight ends through five weeks.

Thomas, who was targeted 25 times so far this season, should remain involved in the Commanders offense going forward. I expect at least eight targets for six catches and a potential touchdown from Thomas in Week 6.

