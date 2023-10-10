Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 10, 2023 / 11:54 AM

Knee injury expected to sideline Dolphins running back De'Von Achane

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) hands off the ball to running back De'Von Achane in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) hands off the ball to running back De'Von Achane in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who sustained a knee injury in Week 5, is expected up to several weeks.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday about the prognosis. NFL Network and ESPN reported that the dynamic rookie could be out multiple weeks and land on injured reserve, prompting an absence of at least four games.

Advertisement

Achane ran for 151 yards and a score in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft scored more touchdowns (seven) through his first four games than any other player in the Super Bowl era, starting in 1966.

Achane, who limped off the field and was seen stretching his leg on the sideline Sunday, received his final touch of Week 5 with 13:28 remaining in the game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Achane was dealing with a knee issue that was being evaluated. He declined to say if he would miss time.

Advertisement

Achane, who ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns in the Dolphins' record-breaking 70-20 Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos, totaled the second-most rushing yards (460) in the NFL so far this season, trailing only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (510).

Achane, who was inactive in Week 1, leads the NFL with 115 rushing yards per game.

Raheem Mostert, who remains the top running back on the Dolphins' depth chart, started alongside Achane in Week 5. The veteran running back also is off to one of the best seasons of his career.

Mostert ranks No. 15 in rushing yards (314). His seven rushing scores are tied with McCaffrey for the most in the NFL.

Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks are the other running backs on the Dolphins active roster. Veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was placed on injured reserve in August, can be activated at any point since he already missed four games.

Wilson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN 7 on Sunday that the running back will be activated, with his 21-day practice window opening this week.

Wilson totaled 486 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in eight games last season for the Dolphins. He joined the Dolphins in a midseason trade from the 49ers.

Advertisement

The Dolphins (4-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-5) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Miami Dolphins dominate New York Giants

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs with the ball in the second quarter against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on October 8, 2023. The Dolphins won 31-16. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hurt Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out at least four games
NFL // 3 hours ago
Hurt Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out at least four games
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will go on injured reserve and miss at least four games because of his hamstring injury.
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield, K.J. Osborn and Roschon Johnson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Several key NFL players, including Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Matt Milano, James Conner and quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson sustained injuries in Week 5.
Achane, Hill lead Miami Dolphins past New York Giants
NFL // 1 day ago
Achane, Hill lead Miami Dolphins past New York Giants
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 8 (UPI) -- De'Von Achane was one of several Miami Dolphins who made New York Giants defenders appear motionless, speeding for long runs with ease in a 31-16 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fantasy football: Love, Burrow among must-start QBs for Week 5
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Love, Burrow among must-start QBs for Week 5
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and Joe Burrow are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5.
Zay Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Zay Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Zay Flowers is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
NFL // 6 days ago
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Isiah Pacheco and Alvin Kamara are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 5.
Fantasy football: Colts' running back outlook murky with Jonathan Taylor's return
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Colts' running back outlook murky with Jonathan Taylor's return
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor is nearing a return to the field for the Indianapolis Colts, which clouds the backfield outlook for fantasy football team owners, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Justin Fields, D.J. Moore lead Bears past Commanders
NFL // 4 days ago
Justin Fields, D.J. Moore lead Bears past Commanders
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes -- including a trio to D.J. Moore -- to lead the Chicago Bears past the Washington Commanders for their first win of 2023, snapping a 14-game losing streak.
Fantasy football: Conklin, Waller among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 5
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Conklin, Waller among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 5
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Darren Waller and Tyler Conklin are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
MLB playoffs: Braves tie series, Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead
MLB playoffs: Braves tie series, Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead
Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5
Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5
Bedard-Crosby duel, reigning champs' return headline NHL's opening night
Bedard-Crosby duel, reigning champs' return headline NHL's opening night
Breeders' Cup Championship fields shaping up after big weekend races
Breeders' Cup Championship fields shaping up after big weekend races
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement