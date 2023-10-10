Knee injury expected to sideline Dolphins running back De'Von Achane

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) hands off the ball to running back De'Von Achane in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who sustained a knee injury in Week 5, is expected up to several weeks. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday about the prognosis. NFL Network and ESPN reported that the dynamic rookie could be out multiple weeks and land on injured reserve, prompting an absence of at least four games. Advertisement

Achane ran for 151 yards and a score in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft scored more touchdowns (seven) through his first four games than any other player in the Super Bowl era, starting in 1966.

Achane, who limped off the field and was seen stretching his leg on the sideline Sunday, received his final touch of Week 5 with 13:28 remaining in the game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Achane was dealing with a knee issue that was being evaluated. He declined to say if he would miss time.

Achane, who ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns in the Dolphins' record-breaking 70-20 Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos, totaled the second-most rushing yards (460) in the NFL so far this season, trailing only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (510).

Achane, who was inactive in Week 1, leads the NFL with 115 rushing yards per game.

Raheem Mostert, who remains the top running back on the Dolphins' depth chart, started alongside Achane in Week 5. The veteran running back also is off to one of the best seasons of his career.

Mostert ranks No. 15 in rushing yards (314). His seven rushing scores are tied with McCaffrey for the most in the NFL.

Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks are the other running backs on the Dolphins active roster. Veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was placed on injured reserve in August, can be activated at any point since he already missed four games.

Wilson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN 7 on Sunday that the running back will be activated, with his 21-day practice window opening this week.

Wilson totaled 486 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in eight games last season for the Dolphins. He joined the Dolphins in a midseason trade from the 49ers.

The Dolphins (4-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-5) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami Gardens.

