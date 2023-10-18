Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury. Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of his rookie season, team owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday on X. "After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Irsay wrote on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. Advertisement

"Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team."

Richardson injured his right shoulder in the second quarter of the Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8 in Indianapolis. The Colts placed the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on injured reserve Oct. 11, triggering a league-mandated absence of at least four games.

"We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health," Irsay wrote. "We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future.

"In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I'm excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Richardson, 21, completed 59.5% of his throws for 577 yards, three scores and an interception and ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns in four games this season.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who filled in for Richardson several times because of injuries earlier this season, completed 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards, one score and three interceptions in a 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

He is set to start again in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns, who own the top overall defense and pass defense in the NFL, will host the Colts at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland.

Sam Ehlinger is the only other quarterback on the Colts' roster. Kellen Mond is the Colts' practice squad quarterback.