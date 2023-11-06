Jones, Goedert, Osborn among injured in NFL's Week 9

1 of 5 | The New York Giants fear that quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver K.J. Osborn were among the players injured in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Players injured in Sunday's games will be further evaluated to determine the extend of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Jones sustained one of the most significant injuries of the week. The New York Giants quarterback sustained a non-contact injury in his right knee and left in the second quarter of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not provide an update on Jones at his postgame news conference. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the Giants fear Jones sustained a torn ACL, an injury that could end his season.

Jones completed 4 of 9 passes for 25 yards in the loss. He completed 67.5% of his throws for 909 yards, two scores and six interceptions through six games this season.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards, one score and two interceptions in relief of Jones against the Raiders. Veteran quarterback Matt Barkley is on the Giants practice squad.

Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (concussion) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (concussion) also left Sunday's game early because of injuries.

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters departed early because of a knee injury.

The Giants (2-7) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Raiders (4-5) will host the New York Jets (4-3) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas.

Goedert sustained a right forearm injury in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Dallas Cowboys. He did not return to the game.

Goedert totaled three catches for 50 yards against the Cowboys.

Sources told the Philadelphia Inquirer, NFL Network and ESPN that Goedert fractured a bone inside the forearm and is expected to miss time because of the injury.

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean sustained a foot injury in the victory and left the game early.

Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam are the healthy tight ends on the Eagles roster. Nicholas Morrow is the other middle linebacker on the Eagles depth chart.

The Eagles (8-1) are on bye in Week 10. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Nov. 20 in Kansas City, Mo.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn was involved in one of the more scary injury sequences in Sunday's games.

He sustained the head injury while making a catch in the second quarter of the Vikings' 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Osborn remained on the ground before he was carted off the field.

Osborn hauled in two catches for 17 yards in the victory. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters at his postgame news conference that the wide receiver sustained a concussion.

O'Connell also said that quarterback Jaren Hall sustained a concussion and the Vikings believe running back Cam Akers sustained an Achilles injury.

Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, N'Keal Harry and Trishton jackson are the other wide receivers on the Vikings depth chart. Ty Chandler is listed behind starting running back Alexander Mattison.

Hall, who started the game in place of injured quarterback Kirk Cousins, completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards. Joshua Dobbs completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two scores in relief of Hall.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Dee Alford sustained ankle injuries and left the game early.

The Vikings (5-4) will host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in Week 10. The Falcons (4-5) will battle the Arizona Cardinals (1-8).

Wide receiver Josh Downs aggravated a knee injury and left early during the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Carolina Panthers. Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), linebacker Brian Burns (concussion) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion) also exited early.

The Colts (4-5) will face the New England Patriots (2-7) on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. The Panthers (1-7) will battle the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday in Chicago.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Jones and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle each sustained knee injuries during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones did not return to the game. Waddle returned in the first quarter and finished out the contest. Drew Rosenhaus, Jones' agent, told WSVN that Hunt hyperextended his left knee and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Details for Waddle's injury will likely surface later this week.

Waddle logged three catches for 42 yards in the loss.

The Dolphins (6-3) are on bye in Week 10. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. The Chiefs (7-2) also will be on bye.

The Jets will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of Week 9. They will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.