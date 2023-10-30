Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8

1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Kenny Pickett and tight end Darren Waller were among the players injured in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL seasons. Players injured in Sunday's games will be further evaluated this week to determine the extend of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Cousins sustained one of the more serious injuries of the weekend. Coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the Minnesota Vikings fear the veteran quarterback injured his right Achilles in the fourth quarter of their 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the Vikings believe Cousins tore the ligament, an injury that would likely end his season.

"Every single player in our locker room is thinking about our guy right now," O'Connell said.

Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two scores in the Vikings' Week 8 win. Backup Jaren Hall completed 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards in relief of the Vikings starter. Quarterback Sean Mannion is on the Vikings practice squad.

The Vikings (4-4) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday in Atlanta.

Stafford injured the thumb on his right throwing hand in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return. Stafford completed 13 of 22 passes for 162 yards, one score and an interception.

Brett Rypien completed 5 of 10 passes for 42 yards in relief of Stafford.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that Stafford sustained a thumb injury, but did not provide details about the severity of the injury. Stafford did not meet with the media for a postgame news conference.

Rams defensive back Cobie Durant also sustained a shoulder injury and did not return to the game. Derion Kendrick, Duke Shelley, Ahkello Witherspoon and Tre Tomlinson are the other cornerbacks on the Rams roster.

The Rams (3-5) will face the Green Bay Packers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Pickett sustained a rib injury in the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards before his exit.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he "didn't have any understanding" of the severity of Pickett's injury. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 15 of 27 passes for 138 yards, one score and two interceptions in relief of Pickett. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is also on the Steelers roster.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also sustained a hamstring injury and did not return against the Jaguars. Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley are among the Steelers' backup safeties.

The Steelers (4-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Waller sustained a hamstring injury and left in the second quarter of the New York Giants' 13-10 loss to the New York Jets. The veteran tight end caught one pass for 4 yards before his exit.

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was playing in place of injured starter Daniel Jones, sustained an injury to his ribs in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Taylor completed 4 of 7 passes for 8 yards. Giants third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 2 of 7 passes for -1 yard in the loss. Daniel Bellinger is the Giants' backup tight end.

Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Taylor was taken to a local hospital for further examination. He did not provide additional details about the injuries sustained by Taylor and Waller.

Jets defensive lineman Al Woods (calf) and offensive linemen Wes Schweitzer and Connor McGovern (knee) also left the game early because of injuries.

The Giants (2-6) will battle the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Jets (4-3) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Nov. 6 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London (groin) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) each sustained injuries and left early during a 28-23 loss to the Titans.

London caught five passes for 55 yards. Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson and KhaDarel Hodge are the other wide receivers on the Falcons roster.

New England Patriots wide receivers DeVante Parker (head) and Kendrick Bourne (knee) and linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) exited early with injuries during a Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots (2-6) will host the Washington Commanders (3-5) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Commanders center Ricky Stromberg (knee) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) sustained injuries and did not return during a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles defensive tackles Jalen Carter (back) and Milton Williams (shoulder) also exited early during the NFC East division matchup.

The Eagles (7-1) will host the Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Detroit Lions (5-2) will host Raiders in the final game of Week 8 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Detroit.