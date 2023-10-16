Christian McCaffrey, Justin Fields among injured in NFL's Week 6

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) handles a carry against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey and Justin Fields were among the NFL stars injured in Week 6. Deebo Samuel and quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield also were hurt. Players injured in Sunday's games will be further examined this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

McCaffrey sustained what coach Kyle Shanahan called an oblique/rib injury in the third quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns. The star running back totaled 52 yards from scrimmage and a receiving score on 14 touches before his departure.

Backup running back Jordan Mason ran for 27 yards and a score on five carries in the loss. Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price are the other running backs on the 49ers roster.

Advertisement ...now Christian McCaffrey is headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/FjunNKmYvE— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Samuel left the game in the first quarter because of a shoulder injury. He totaled 11 yards on two carries and did not register a catch.

Ronnie Bell and Ray-Ray McCloud are the other wide receivers, behind Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, on the 49ers roster.

Star tackle Trent Williams sustained an ankle injury, but returned to the game. He was wearing a walking boot on his right foot afterward. Safety George Odom sustained a thigh injury and did not return.

Jaylon Moore is listed as the 49ers' backup left tackle.

A source told NFL Network that X-ray results were negative on Samuel's shoulder. Samuel and McCaffrey are expected to undergo MRI scans Monday.

The 49ers (5-1) will face the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) in Week 7. The Browns (3-2) will play the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) on Oct. 22 in Indianapolis.

Fields was among the quarterbacks injured in Week 6. The Chicago Bears passer hurt his right thumb and was ruled out in the third quarter of a loss to the Vikings on Sunday in Chicago.

Advertisement

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that an X-ray scan on the thumb did not show any broken bones. Sources told NFL Network, Fox Sports and The Athletic that Fields dislocated the thumb. Fox Sports reported that Fields was unable to grip the football.

Justin Fields is heading towards the locker room after suffering an apparent injury on the last play pic.twitter.com/lGsUfr34LT— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Fields completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards and an interception. He also ran for 46 yards on eight carries. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent completed 10 of 14 passes and scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown in relief of Fields.

Eberflus told reporters said the Bears will re-examine their quarterback situation this week.

"We will look at that and evaluate that," Eberflus said. "We believe in Tyson. We obviously had him at No. 2 for a reason. We feel strong about that."

Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) and Bears offensive tackle Nate Davis (ankle) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (foot) also left the game early.

The Bears (1-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) in Week 7.

Advertisement

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a back injury in the first half of a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Las Vegas.

He left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not provide an update on his condition at his postgame news conference.

Garoppolo completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards, a score and an interception. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards. Rookie Aidan O'Connell is the other quarterback on the Raiders roster.

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring) and Patriots defensive end Keion White (head), linebacker Josh Uche (foot) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee) also sustained injuries in the Week 6 matchup.

The Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) in Week 7.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen sustained a right shoulder injury in the second quarter of a 14-9 win over the New York Giants, but returned.

Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 169 yards, two scores and an interception. He told reporters at his postgame news conference that he was experiencing pain, but X-rays did not reveal any serious injury within his shoulder.

Advertisement

Kyle Allen is the Bills' second-string quarterback.

Bills running back Damien Harris sustained a neck injury in the victory. He was placed on a stretcher and left the stadium in an ambulance. The Bills said Harris had movement in his extremities. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that things were "heading a good direction" for Harris.

Harris totaled one carry for 1 yard before he was injured in the second quarter. Latavius Murray is the other running back on the Bills roster, behind starter James Cook.

Giants offensive tackle Joshua Ezeudu (toe) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (neck) also left the game early.

The Giants (1-5) will host the Washington Commanders (3-3) in Week 7.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill left in the third quarter of a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran quarterback told reporters that he couldn't put any force on his throws because of a right ankle injury.

Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and an interception. Backup quarterback Malik Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards and ran for 17 yards. Rookie Will Levis is the other quarterback on the Titans roster.

Advertisement

Titans wide receiver Chris Moore left the game early because of a concussion. Ravens safety Marcus Williams and defensive end Brent Urban sustained hamstring and neck injuries, respectively.

The Titans (2-4) are on bye in Week 7. The Ravens (4-2) will host the Detroit Lions (5-1).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a contusion in his left hand during a 20-6 loss to the Lions. Mayfield, who did not leave the game, completed 19 of 37 passes for 206 yards and an interception. Kyle Trask is the Buccaneers' second-string quarterback.

Mayfield said he injured the hand when it hit a face mask of a defender. He told reporters that X-rays were negative.

The Lions lost running back David Montgomery to a rib injury in the second quarter. Montgomery totaled 33 yards from scrimmage on seven touches before his exit. Lions backup running back Craig Reynolds totaled 43 yards on 12 touches against the Buccaneers.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Devine Ozigbo are the other running backs on the Lions roster. Gibbs missed Sunday's game because of a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers (3-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) in Week 7.

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a left knee injury in the fourth quarter of a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He told reporters at his postgame news conference that the knee was bruised and that he would undergo tests Sunday night.

"I'm feeling OK. We will get it checked out and see what's going on," Lawrence said. "I feel pretty good. I'm walking around alright. I can't really say much now. I want to make sure everything is checked out."

Lawrence completed 20 of 30 passes for 181 yards, two scores and an interception in the win. C.J. Beathard is the Jaguars' backup quarterback.

Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) left the game early because of their injuries.

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce left the game early because of a shoulder injury. Pierce caught three passes for 25 yards.

The Jaguars (4-2) will face the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday in New Orleans. The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) in the final game of Week 6 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Inglewood, Calif.