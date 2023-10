1 of 2 | Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown poses for a mugshot Tuesday in San Diego. Photo courtesy of the Maywood Police Department

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in San Diego and faces first-degree murder charges in his mother's death, the Maywood Police Department announced Wednesday. The San Diego Police Department and other local and federal agencies took Brown into custody Tuesday when he was entering the United States from Mexico, according to a news release from the Mayfield, Ill.,-based police department.

Brown is awaiting extradition to Illinois face first-degree murder charges.

The Maywood Police Department said last month that family members told authorities they were unable to locate or contact Myrtle Brown or Sergio Brown and both were considered missing persons.

Officers then searched the residence the two shared and found the 73-year-old woman outside, near a creek. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Myrtle Brown died from injuries related to an assault. They were unable to locate Brown and a had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Brown, 35, remains in the San Diego Central Jail, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department records. He was booked at about 4 p.m. local time Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Brown attended Proviso East High School in Maywood. He played at Notre Dame from 2006 through 2009 and was an undrafted free agent signing by the New England Patriots in 2010.

The former defensive back spent two seasons with the Patriots. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.