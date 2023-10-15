Dolphins use 35-point surge to tame Panthers

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes in a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A sluggish start transitioned into another offensive showcase from the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The AFC East leaders overcame a two-score deficit with 35 unanswered points to improve to 5-1. "It's special to be able to go out here and put up these points and numbers," Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who scored three touchdowns, told reporters. Advertisement

"It's fun. We've got a special group."

Mostert totaled 132 yards from scrimmage in the 42-21 win in Miami Gardens, Fla. He now has an NFL-best 11 scores this season.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 31 passes for 262 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 163 yards and a score.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 0-6 this season.

Advertisement

"I thought this game was a special game for us because we fell short of expectations early," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "You learn a lot about your team in moments like that."

Running back Chuba Hubbard got the Panthers into the end zone on their second drive of the game, scoring a 6-yard touchdown for an early advantage.

The Panthers doubled their lead about seven minutes later when quarterback Bryce Young threw an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen. That touchdown ended a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

The Dolphins offense then caught fire and didn't stop sizzling.

Mostert cut into the deficit with a 3-yard receiving score about four minutes into the second quarter. Tagovailoa threw his second touchdown pass about four minutes later.

That 4-yard toss to Jaylen Waddle and an extra point tied the score seven minutes before halftime. Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins their first lead of the game about five minutes later when he connected with Hill for a 41-yard touchdown down the right flank.

Mostert scored his second touchdown of the day midway through the third quarter for a 28-14 Dolphins lead. He ran to the left side for that 4-yard score.

Advertisement

The veteran running back completed his touchdown hat trick with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 21-point edge.

The Panthers scoring drought finally ended with 4:25 remaining. Cornerback Troy Hill intercepted Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White and ran 61 yards the other way for that score.

The Dolphins offense bounced back with a five, 37-yard touchdown drive. Running back Salvon Ahmed ended that possession with a 9-yard run for the final points of the game.

The Dolphins out-gained the Panthers 424 to 296 in total yards in the victory. Star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins totaled two of the Dolphins' four sacks.

Young completed 23 of 38 passes for 217 yards and a score in the loss. Thielen hauled in 11 catches for 115 yards and a score.

The Dolphins will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. EDT Oct. 22 in Philadelphia. The Panthers, who have a Week 7 bye, will return to host the Houston Texans on Oct. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.