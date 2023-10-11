Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM

Colts place quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (L) sustained several injuries, including a concussion, through his first four appearances in the NFL. Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts
1 of 3 | Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (L) sustained several injuries, including a concussion, through his first four appearances in the NFL. Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, triggering mandatory sitting-out for at least four games, the team announced Wednesday.

Richardson was among several key NFL players injured in Week 5. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, who already missed one game earlier this season and portions of other games, injured his right shoulder in the second quarter of a 23-16 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Richardson completed 9 of 12 passes for 98 yards against the Titans. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards in relief of the rookie and is expect to start in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson completed 59.5% of his throws for 577 yards, three scores and one interception through his first four NFL appearances. He also ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns. The former Florida star missed the Colts' Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens because of a concussion.

Advertisement

Minshew, who signed with the Colts in March as a free agent, completed 68.7% of his throws for 553 yards, two scores and no interceptions in five games this season.

The sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft completed 63.3% of his passes for 7,185 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions through his first 37 career appearances.

The Jaguars (3-2) will host the Colts (3-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

If recovery is slow, Richardson could be out until late November, a period that includes the Colts' bye week.

In addition to the Jaguars game, he will miss contests against the Cleveland Browns (Oct. 22), New Orleans Saints (Oct. 29) and Carolina Panthers (Nov. 5). The Colts will play the New England Patriots on Nov. 12 in Foxborough, Mass., before a Week 11 bye.

NFL: Indianapolis Colts defeat Baltimore Ravens in overtime

Indianapolis Colts placekicker Matt Gay (C) kicks a 53-yard field goal during overtime to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 24, 2023. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6
NFL // 4 hours ago
Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Breece Hall and Rachaad White are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 6.
Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 19 hours ago
Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- D.J. Moore and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the fantasy football season.
Knee injury expected to sideline Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
NFL // 22 hours ago
Knee injury expected to sideline Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who sustained a knee injury in Week 5, is expected to up to several weeks.
Hurt Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out at least four games
NFL // 1 day ago
Hurt Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out at least four games
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will go on injured reserve and miss at least four games because of his hamstring injury.
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield, K.J. Osborn and Roschon Johnson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Several key NFL players, including Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Matt Milano, James Conner and quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson sustained injuries in Week 5.
Achane, Hill lead Miami Dolphins past New York Giants
NFL // 2 days ago
Achane, Hill lead Miami Dolphins past New York Giants
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 8 (UPI) -- De'Von Achane was one of several Miami Dolphins who made New York Giants defenders appear motionless, speeding for long runs with ease in a 31-16 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fantasy football: Love, Burrow among must-start QBs for Week 5
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Love, Burrow among must-start QBs for Week 5
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and Joe Burrow are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5.
Zay Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Zay Flowers among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Zay Flowers is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
NFL // 1 week ago
Pacheco, Kamara among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 5
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Isiah Pacheco and Alvin Kamara are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Knee injury expected to sideline Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
Knee injury expected to sideline Dolphins running back De'Von Achane
Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6
Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6
MLB playoffs: Rangers clinch spot in ALCS, Astros take lead on Twins
MLB playoffs: Rangers clinch spot in ALCS, Astros take lead on Twins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement