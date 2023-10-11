Colts place quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve

1 of 3 | Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (L) sustained several injuries, including a concussion, through his first four appearances in the NFL. Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, triggering mandatory sitting-out for at least four games, the team announced Wednesday. Richardson was among several key NFL players injured in Week 5. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, who already missed one game earlier this season and portions of other games, injured his right shoulder in the second quarter of a 23-16 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. Advertisement

Richardson completed 9 of 12 passes for 98 yards against the Titans. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards in relief of the rookie and is expect to start in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson completed 59.5% of his throws for 577 yards, three scores and one interception through his first four NFL appearances. He also ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns. The former Florida star missed the Colts' Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens because of a concussion.

Advertisement

Minshew, who signed with the Colts in March as a free agent, completed 68.7% of his throws for 553 yards, two scores and no interceptions in five games this season.

The sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft completed 63.3% of his passes for 7,185 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions through his first 37 career appearances.

The Jaguars (3-2) will host the Colts (3-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

If recovery is slow, Richardson could be out until late November, a period that includes the Colts' bye week.

In addition to the Jaguars game, he will miss contests against the Cleveland Browns (Oct. 22), New Orleans Saints (Oct. 29) and Carolina Panthers (Nov. 5). The Colts will play the New England Patriots on Nov. 12 in Foxborough, Mass., before a Week 11 bye.

