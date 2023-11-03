Titans WR Treylon Burks 'alert,' walking after scary injury versus Steelers

1 of 3 | Wide receiver Treylon Burks is carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Treylon Burks, who appeared to sustain a serious injury during the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, was alert and walking after the game, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters. Vrabel gave the update during a news conference after the 20-16 setback on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Titans said Friday that Burks left the stadium on the team bus and did not require hospitalization. Advertisement

"He's alert and moving. I'll have more of an update hopefully [Friday]," Vrabel said. "He is back there being evaluated It's probably better than how it looked. He is alert and in the training room."

Burks sustained the injury with about 2 minutes remaining in the game. The Titans faced a fourth-and-4 at the Pittsburgh 46-yard line. Quarterback Will Levis stepped back and threw a deep pass down the left sideline.

Burks reached up and snagged the ball, but then hit the ground, losing control and hitting the back of his helmet on the ground.

Burks stayed on the ground motionless. Medical personnel from both teams came to his side, and after assessing the situation, loaded him onto a spine board. Burks gave a thumbs up to fans before his cart entered the tunnel.

An ambulance was on stand-by at the stadium, but was not used to transport Burks. Reporters later spotted the wide receiver walking toward the team bus.

Burks totaled two catches for 23 yards. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft totaled 122 yards on eight catches through his first five games this season.

The Titans (3-5) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) on Nov. 12 in Tampa, Fla. The Steelers (5-3) will host the Green Bay Packers (2-5) that day in Pittsburgh.