Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 9, 2023 / 2:31 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars to add Tom Coughlin to ring of honor

By Alex Butler
Tom Coughlin coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for eight seasons. File Photo by Reggie Jarrett/UPI
1 of 5 | Tom Coughlin coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for eight seasons. File Photo by Reggie Jarrett/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former front-office executive and coach Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Jacksonville Jaguars ring of honor in 2024, the franchise announced Thursday afternoon.

"It means a great deal to me, it really does," Coughlin said in a video posted by the Jaguars.

Advertisement

Coughlin, 77, was the first coach of the Jaguars, who played their first season in 1995. He later returned to the franchise in 2017 to serve as executive vice president of football operations, a role he held until 2019.

Coughlin led the Jaguars to a 68-60 record over eight seasons, which included four postseason runs. The Jaguars fired Coughlin in 2002. He went on to post a 102-90 record in 12 seasons with the New York Giants, a tenure that featured two Super Bowl titles.

Related

"The story of the Jaguars' cannot be told without Tom Coughlin and the influence he had on our expansion team and new fan base here in North Florida," Jaguars legend Tony Boselli, the first draft pick in Jaguars history, said in a news release.

"He is our foundational figure and the initial architect. He built our football operation and set it up for sustained success. Beyond all the remarkable on-field achievements, he also showed everyone how an NFL team could win off the field by positively impacting the communities surrounding us."

Advertisement

Coughlin is the Jaguars' all-time winningest coach. Boselli, inaugural owners Wayne and Delores Weaver, running back Fred Taylor, quarterback Mark Brunnell and wide receiver Jimmy Smith are also in the franchise's ring of honor, known as the Pride of the Jaguars.

The Giants inducted Coughlin into their ring of honor in 2016.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Will Levis is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 10.
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
NFL // 1 day ago
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Jerome Ford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 10.
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Dalton Kincaid is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 10 of the fantasy football season.
Jets' Aaron Rodgers teases return in 'a few weeks,' throwing deep
NFL // 2 days ago
Jets' Aaron Rodgers teases return in 'a few weeks,' throwing deep
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped back and threw deep passes in warmups before the New York Jets' Week 9 loss. He later told Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. that he could return in "a few weeks."
Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Keaton Mitchell and Baker Mayfield are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
Jones, Goedert, Osborn among injured in NFL's Week 9
NFL // 3 days ago
Jones, Goedert, Osborn among injured in NFL's Week 9
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver K.J. Osborn were among the players injured in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Mac Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 9.
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
NFL // 1 week ago
Pollard, Jones among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 9.
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football rankings: Waddle, Osborn among 5 must-start WRs in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Jaylen Waddle and K.J. Osborn are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10
Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement