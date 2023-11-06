Fantasy football: Mitchell, Musgrave, Mayfield among top add/drops for Week 10

1 of 5 | Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Keaton Mitchell and Baker Mayfield are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 10 of the 2023 season. Odell Beckham Jr., Cade Otton and Brandon Powell are among my other targets for Week 10. The waiver wire isn't particularly strong this week, but several players could serve as good bye week fill-ins or down the road lottery tickets. Advertisement

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams should either be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 10 byes.

Fantasy football team owners also should scan the waiver wire for players they may need going forward, with a dozen more teams scheduled for byes in the weeks ahead.

Make sure to check the free agency pool for players from the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco, who could have been dropped because of Week 9 byes.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Cam Akers, who will miss the rest of the season because injuries they sustained in Week 9, can be dropped in re-draft leagues.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 10:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield, Taylor Heinicke; RB | Keaton Mitchell, D'Onta Foreman; WR | Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Powell; TE | Cade Otton, Luke Musgrave; D/ST | Las Vegas Raiders; K | Daniel Carlson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Joshua Dobbs, Kyler Murray; RB | Devin Singletary, Tyjae Spears; WR | Noah Brown; TE | Jonnu Smith; D/ST | Atlanta Falcons; K | Dustin Hopkins

TOP DROPS

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Cam Akers; WR | K.J. Osborn; TE | Dallas Goedert; D/ST | Kansas City Chiefs; K | Ka'imi Fairbairn

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield has posted borderline QB1 statistics, from a fantasy points per game perspective. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw two touchdown passes in each of his last two starts. He totaled multiple touchdown passes and/or at least 275 passing yards in six of his eight starts this season.

Mayfield is a great bye week option for Week 10, when the Buccaneers host the Tennessee Titans. The Titans haven't been terrible against opposing fantasy football quarterbacks, but I expect Mayfield to throw enough in this matchup to warrant low-end QB1 starting consideration.

Running back

Through Sunday's games, Keaton Mitchell logged the third-most fantasy points among running backs in Week 9. The Baltimore Ravens rookie broke loose against the Seattle Seahawks, running for 138 yards and a score on just nine carries.

Ravens starter Gus Edwards scored twice, but received just five carries and one target in Week 9. Fellow running back Justice Hill led the Ravens backfield with 13 touches in their win over the Seattle Seahawks, but the story was Mitchell's breakout performance.

Mitchell can't be trusted as an immediate starter, but he has the potential to claim an RB2 role down the road. He is a must-add player for your bench and could prove vital down the stretch of the fantasy football campaign.

The Ravens also will face the Cleveland Browns, who own of the best rush defenses in the NFL, in a tough Week 10 matchup. Watch this game to see if Mitchell's workload is increased before plugging him into lineups.

Wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. received a lot of attention this off-season, when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but failed to score a touchdown or eclipse 49 yards through the first eight weeks of the season.

Beckham tied is season-high with seven targets and hauled in five catches for 56 yards and a score in the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

I expect his production to remain inconsistent, but the Ravens could work him more into the game plan going forward. He is worth a bench stash if you are weak at wide receiver.

Brandon Powell is another player who will likely be inconsistent, but he could be relevant this week if fellow Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn is forced to miss Week 10 because of a concussion.

Powell totaled two catches for 15 yards and a score in Week 9. The Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Minneapolis. Powell should see at least five targets and total 50 yards in this matchup. He could provide WR3 production if he reaches the end zone for a second consecutive week.

Tight end

Cade Otton led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with nine targets and six catches in a Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans. He turned those opportunities into 70 yards and two scores.

Otton's usage continues to increase within the Buccaneers offense. He received at least six targets in each of his last three games. I expect the tight end to take advantage of opportunities again in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

Otton should be on your TE1 radar if you are in a league that includes at least 14 teams and requires starting the position.

