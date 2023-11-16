Fantasy football: Musgrave among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 11

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Luke Musgrave is among my four must-start tight ends for Week 11 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 11 rankings for running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks also are available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, Trey McBride, Mark Andrews and Musgrave lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid, Cole Kmet and Dalton Schultz round out my Top 10 plays.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints should either be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Trey McBride

McBride is one of the best tight ends in fantasy football, in terms of points per game, over the last four weeks. The Arizona Cardinals tight end caught eight passes for a season-high 131 yards in Week 10.

McBride averaged nearly eight targets per game over his last five appearances. This week, the Cardinals will face the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the third-most catches, fifth-most fantasy points and seventh-most receiving yards per game to tight ends so far this season.

They also surrendered three scores to the position over their last three games. Look for McBride to continue to draw targets from quarterback Kyler Murray and to continue his breakout 2023 campaign. He is my No. 3 option.

Luke Musgrave

Musgrave is my No. 5 play for Week 11. The Green Bay Packers rookie scored just one touchdown so far this season, but totaled 115 yards between his last two appearances.

Musgrave is likely a touchdown-or-bust play, but I expect the Packers and Los Angeles Chargers to compete in a shootout in their Week 11 meeting.

The Chargers surrendered the most catches, second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 11 weeks. Look for Musgrave to eclipse 50 receiving yards in this matchup.

Jake Ferguson

Ferguson should stay in all lineups amid a hot streak that includes touchdowns in each of his last three appearances. The Dallas Cowboys tight end also was targeted 21 times over that span. This week, the Cowboys will battle the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are decent at defending opposing tight ends, but I expect the Cowboys passing offense to overwhelm this defense. Look for Ferguson to haul in one of quarterback Dak Prescott's multiple touchdown tosses.

Ferguson is my No. 7 play.

Cole Kmet

Kmet is listed at No. 10 in my Week 11 tight end rankings. The Chicago Bears pass catcher received a total of 25 targets over the last three weeks. He logged nearly 60 receiving yards per game and scored twice during that span.

This week, the Bears will host the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 10 weeks. I expect Kmet to log at least 50 yards. He should get several chances to score when the Bears reach the red zone.

Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at DEN

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PHI

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals at HOU

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

5. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

7. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at CAR

8. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

9. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at DET

10. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans vs. ARI

11. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

12. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

13. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

14. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

15. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

16. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans at JAX

17. Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders at MIA

18. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

19. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

20. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

