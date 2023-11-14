Trending
NFL
Nov. 14, 2023 / 7:51 AM

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) caught just three passes in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) caught just three passes in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea for his brother, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, to leave the Buffalo Bills, calling for the exit on X after their brutal Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos

"Man, 14 gotta get up outta there," Diggs wrote Monday night on the social media platform.

Stefon Diggs totaled just three catches for 34 yards in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos in Orchard Park, N.Y. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 177 yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Bills appeared to win the game in the final seconds, when Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed a 41-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt. Referees then called a penalty on the Bills for having too many players on the field. The infraction allowed Lutz to attempt another kick, which he made to give the Broncos a narrow win.

Diggs totaled 868 receiving yards and seven scores through 10 games this season. His 73 catches are tied with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen for the most in the NFL.

The 3-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 All-Pro joined the Bills in a 2020 trade from the Minnesota Vikings. He signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension in 2022. Diggs is signed through 2027, but his contact features an opt-out in 2025.

Diggs has shown noticeable frustration on the sidelines during several games throughout his tenure, including in the playoffs. He also missed a portion of the Bills off-season program because of a dispute with the team. Diggs and Bills coach Sean McDermott later said those issues were resolved.

Allen has repeatedly defended Diggs for the sideline outbursts, touting the wide receiver for his competitiveness.

Diggs said in September on the Voncast with Von Miller that he had no desire to leave the Bills, but Monday wasn't the first time his brother voiced desire to get his brother to join a new team.

He previously tweeted that he would like to see the star wide receiver join him on the Cowboys roster. He also called earlier this month for Allen to throw the ball more to his brother.

The Bills (5-5) will host the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday in Orchard Park. They are in second place in the AFC East, behind the division-leading Miami Dolphins (6-3). The Bills are currently outside of the playoff picture, sitting at No. 10 in the AFC standings.

