Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), who agreed to an extension Wednesday, is now under contract through the 2027 season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year, $104 million contract extension. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the extension Wednesday morning. Diggs is now under contract through the 2027 season, with a total value of $124.1 million on his deals.

His new contract features $70 million in guarantees.

Diggs, 28, totaled 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was an All-Pro in 2020, when he totaled a league-best 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight scores in 16 games.

Diggs entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. He joined the Bills through 2020 trade. Diggs signed a five-year, $81 million contract extension in 2018 with the Vikings. He is now under contract through 2027.

The Bills were the No. 2 offense in the NFL last season, in terms of points and yards. They ranked No. 3 in points and No. 5 in yards in 2022.

Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder are expected to start alongside Diggs this season as the teams top wide receivers. The Bills signed Crowder to a one-year deal last month.

The Bills will report April 19 for off-season workouts.