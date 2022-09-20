Trending
NFL
Sept. 20, 2022 / 7:41 AM

Bills' Allen, Diggs connect for 3 TDs in blowout of Titans

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in a win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in a win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen threw three of his four touchdown tosses to wide receiver Stefon Diggs to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Week 2 domination of the Tennessee Titans.

Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards in the 41-7 win Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Diggs totaled 148 yards on 12 catches.

"It's part of my job, as a leader on this team and as one of the captains, to get us started and keep us going," Diggs told reporters."

The Bills outgained the Titans 414 to 187 in total yards, forced four turnovers and logged two sacks in the lopsided victory.

"It was a good complementary team win," Allen said. "It's hard to win in this league, so we will enjoy this one and turn our focus to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. The biggest game for us is the next one."

The Bills opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Allen threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to fullback Reggie Gilliam to end that possession.

The Titans responded with a 9-play touchdown drive, ended by a 2-yard Derrick Henry touchdown run, but never scored again.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass made a 49-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. Allen found Diggs for their first touchdown connection fo the night about a minute before halftime. That 4-yard score, and an extra point, gave the Bills a 17-7 lead at the break.

Allen and Diggs connected for a 46-yard score about five minutes into the second half. Bass added a field goal midway through the third. Allen found Diggs again with a 14-yard touchdown pass about two minutes later for a 34-7 Bills lead.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the next drive and scored on a 44-yard return with 3:49 remaining in the third for the final points of the night.

Tannehill completed 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Henry ran for just 25 yards on 13 carries. Defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds logged one sack each for the Bills.

The Bills (2-0) will face the Dolphins (2-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Titans (0-2) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

