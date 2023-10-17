Aiyuk, Olave among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 6 | San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a locked-in WR1 for Week 7. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Brandon Aiyuk and Chris Olave are among my four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 7 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends will also be available and updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen and Olave lead my Top 50 Week 7 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, Aiyuk, Tyler Lockett and Amon-Ra St. Brown round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 24 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 12 teams.

Players from the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Chris Olave

Olave scored just once through his first six games, but continues to see a ton of targets within the New Orleans Saints offense. My No. 5 option for Week 7 received at least 10 looks in four games this season, including in Week 6, when he hauled in seven catches for 96 yards.

Olave will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. The Jaguars allowed the most passing yards in the NFL so far this season. They also surrendered the sixth-most yards to wide receivers and ninth-most fantasy points to the position.

The Jaguars allowed 121 yards and a score to Stefon Diggs and 100 yards and a score to Gabe Davis in Week 5. They then allowed 109 yards from Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 6.

Olave, how is averaging the 15th-most targets in the NFL, should be very productive in this matchup. Look for at least 100 yards and a score from the Saints playmaker.

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk, my No. 8 option, is another WR1 play for Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers playmaker is in the Top 14, in terms of fantasy points per game, among active wide receivers. He received a season-high 10 targets in Week 6 and now the 49ers could be without two of their top weapons in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, because of injuries, potentially leading to more targets for Aiyuk.

The 49ers will play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Minneapolis. The Vikings allowed an NFL-high 100 catches, the third-most receiving yards and sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through six weeks.

Aiyuk should earn another 10 looks and total at least 80 yards. He also will likely get several chances to score when the 49ers reach the red zone against this generous defense.

Drake London

London, who was also one of my must-start options in Week 6, should stay in your lineup as a high-end WR2 in Week 7.

London is my No. 13 play this week, when the Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers allowed the seventh-most yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers through six weeks.

London received a season-high 12 targets last week, which he turned into nine catches for 125 yards. The Buccaneers just allowed 124 yards and a score to Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 6. They also surrendered at least 100 yards to No. 1 wide receivers in four of their five games this season.

I expect at least eight targets for six catches and 75 yards from the Falcons playmaker.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is a Top 12 wide receiver in terms of fantasy points per game. The Las Vegas Raiders playmaker continues to get a ton of looks while playing alongside Davante Adams.

Meyers totaled at least five catches and 60 yards in four of five games. He also scored in each of his last two appearances. This week, the Raiders will battle the Chicago Bears. The Bears defense has allowed the third-most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns.

I expect the Raiders to throw a lot in this game, with Meyers approaching 10 targets. That should result in at least 70 yards from the Raiders veteran, who is my No. 20 option for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at PHI

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

5. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. JAX

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NE

7. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at PHI

8. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at MIN

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at BAL

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

12. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars at NO

13. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at TB

14. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at CHI

15. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

16. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA

17. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at NYG

18. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at IND

19. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. DET

20. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at CHI

21. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

22. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

23. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

24. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

25. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. CLE

26. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

27. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. WAS

28. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at DEN

29. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

30. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. LV

31. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

32. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at NO

33. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills at NE

34. Josh Dotson, Washington Commanders at NYG

35. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. GB

36. Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

37. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. JAX

38. Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

39. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

40. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

41. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at NYG

42. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at DEN

43. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

44. Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

45. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

46. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

47. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots vs. BUF

48. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns at IND

49. Mack Hollins, Atlanta Falcons at TB

50. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at BAL

