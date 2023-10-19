Fantasy football: Freiermuth among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 7

1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is among my Top 10 fantasy football plays. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth is among my four must-start tight ends for Week 7 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 7 rankings for running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks also are available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Evan Engram and T.J. Hockenson lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Freiermuth, George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, Cole Kmet and Luke Musgrave round out my Top 10 plays.

Tight ends from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Darren Waller

Waller is my No. 3 play for Week 7, when his New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders.

The veteran pass catcher is the second-most targeted tight end in the NFL over the last two weeks, with a total of 18 looks over that span.

That usage equated to a total of 129 yards on 13 catches.

The Commanders surrendered three touchdowns to tight ends over their last two games, including two to Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith in Week 6. Waller failed to score through his first six games this season, but has been close several times.

I expect Waller to find the end zone and provide high-end TE1 value in this matchup.

Evan Engram

Engram is another high-end TE1 in Week 7. The Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher totaled the third-most targets (44) among tight ends over the last six weeks. He received at least seven looks in each of his last five appearances.

Engram gained at least 41 yards in five games so far. He should eclipse that total again this week against the New Orleans Saints, who just allowed 61 yards and a score to Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz.

The Saints also allowed a touchdown in Week 4 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. He is the No. 4 player in my Top 20 rankings.

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is another decent fantasy football tight end play for Week 7. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran received at least four targets in three of his first four games and scored twice over that span. He sat out in Week 5 because of an injury and got more rest because of the Steelers' Week 6 bye.

This week, the Steelers will battle the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed the third-most yards and fantasy points per game through six weeks. They also allowed three scores to the position. Freiermuth probably needs to find the end zone to score to warrant a starting spot, but I like his odds against this vulnerable defense.

Taysom Hill

Hill is a long shot play, but his recent usage -- paired with a great matchup -- should land him in your lineup if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

My No. 13 play for Week 7 logged eight targets, seven catches and 49 yards in Week 6. This week, the Saints will face a Jaguars defense that allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through six games.

The Jaguars allowed 67 yards to Kylen Granson in Week 6 and a combined 116 yards on eight catches in Week 4 to Atlanta Falcons tight ends. They also allowed tight ends to score touchdowns in two of their first three games.

I expect this game to be high scoring, with Saints quarterback Derek Carr throwing at least three touchdown passes. Hill should receive at least five targets and could move into Top 5 territory if he reaches the end zone or provides value as a runner.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. DET

3. Darren Waller, New York Giants vs. WAS

4. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at NO

5. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

7. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at MIN

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA

9. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. LV

10. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers at DEN

11. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at NYG

12. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at TB

13. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. JAX

14. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills at NE

15. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at BAL

16. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

17. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

18. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. BUF

19. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at IND

20. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

