Fantasy football: Mason, Mitchell, Carr lead add/drops for Week 7

MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell and Derek Carr lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 7 of the 2023 season. Craig Reynolds, Sam Howell and Joshua Palmer are among my other targets to add off the waiver wire. My waiver wire priorities include several backup running backs, who could become immediate fantasy football assets if the starter on their respective teams gets injured. Advertisement

That strategy might pay off now for those who used it last week to pick up Mitchell or Mason. The San Francisco 49ers running backs now could be in line for RB1 or RB2 production if starter Christian McCaffrey misses time because of the oblique/rib injury he sustained in Week 7.

Justin Fields, Deebo Samuel, David Montgomery, Trevor Lawrence, Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Allen joined McCaffrey among the notable players injured in Week 6. Those with stock in those players should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Players from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Scan your waiver wire for players from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who could have been dropped because of Week 6 byes.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 7:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell, Craig Reynolds, Roschon Johnson WR | Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston; TE | Pat Freiermuth; D/ST | Los Angeles Rams; K | Chris Boswell

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Howell; RB | Tyjae Spears, Jeff Wilson Jr., Zach Charbonnet, Kareem Hunt, Rico Dowdle; WR | Kadarius Toney, Michael Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba; TE | Logan Thomas; D/ST | Las Vegas Raiders; K | Anders Carlson

TOP DROPS

QB | Gardner Minshew; RB | Dalvin Cook; WR | Treylon Burks; TE | Tyler Conklin; D/ST | Cincinnati Bengals; K | Eddy Pineiro

Quarterback

Carr is my top quarterback target this week. With six teams on bye, the New Orleans Saints passer can be plugged in as a QB1 streamer in Week 7. Carr threw for a season-high 353 yards in Week 6. He threw two touchdown passes in Week 5.

The raiders are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. The Jaguars just allowed Gardner Minshew to throw for 329 yards. They surrendered at least two total scores to opposing quarterbacks in five of their six games this season. Carr should total at least 250 passing yards and two scores.

Running back

The running back position easily bears the most fruit this week for the waiver wire. Mason and Mitchell top my priorities list and should be added to rosters regardless of McCaffrey's injury status. If the star running back misses time, I expect Mason to get the first look as the feature ball carrier, with Mitchell, who is recovering from a knee injury, being eased back into action.

I added both players to my rosters last week and will likely use a wait-and-see approach based on McCaffrey's availability and the expected usage for his potential replacements.

The 49ers will battle the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. They then have a Week 9 bye.

I would prioritize Mason over Mitchell, but both running backs could provide value if McCaffrey misses time.

Craig Reynolds of the Detroit Lions, Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears and Jeff Wilson Jr. of the Miami Dolphins also could see more snaps because of injuries sustained by their teammates.

Wide receiver

It isn't a great week snag wide receivers off the waiver wire, but I recommend taking a look at the Los Angeles Chargers pass catchers behind Keenan Allen and Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Joshua Palmer has been a bit more consistent than fellow Chargers wide receiver Quintin Johnston so far this season and should be your top target at the position. I expect the Chargers to throw a lot over the upcoming weeks, which should lead several of their pass catchers to fantasy football relevance.

Smith-Njigba is another player worth adding to your roster. The Seahawks pass catcher logged a season-high 48 yards on four catches in Week 6. He received at least five targets in four of his five appearances this season. Seahawks stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still playing ahead of Smith-Njigba, but an injury could make the rookie a potential home run WR3.

Tight end

Freiermuth is my top tight end to add. The veteran could be a free agent in your league because of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 6 bye.

He was inactive for Week 5 because of a hamstring injury, but could return in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Freiermuth totaled at least four targets in three of his four games. He also scored twice over that span.

Freiermuth is a touchdown-or-bust play, but could find some space to operate against the Rams, who have been among the worst teams at defending tight ends. The Rams surrendered touchdowns to tight ends in three of their last four games.

