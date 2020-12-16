Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews lead my tight end rankings for the semifinal round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

Darren Waller, Rob Gronkowski and Eric Ebron round out my Top 5 options at the position. Robert Tonyan, Evan Engram, T.J. Hockenson, Irv Smith Jr., and Dallas Goedert also land in my Top 10.

Tyler Higbee and Dan Arnold are among my favorite sleeper plays, but only if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability.

This week's schedule also features games Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having an all-time great season. He leads the NFL with 1,250 receiving yards. He also has nine scores in 13 starts. Kelce is locked in as my top tight end throughout the postseason. He should have another spectacular performance in Week 15.

The Chiefs battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. The Saints haven't been bad at defending tight ends in 2020, but Kelce is a special player.

The Chiefs tight end has scored in three of his last four games and has had eight catches for 136 yards in each of his last two appearances.

He also has had at least 100 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Kelce should give you a great advantage in your semifinal matchup and should be in all lineups, regardless of league format.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned from an injury absence in Week 14 and had 78 yards on five catches. I expect the Ravens pass catcher to have another great performance in Week 15, when the Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have allowed the second-most touchdowns and sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect Andrews to bring in at least six catches for 80 yards and a score. He is my No. 2 play for Week 15.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski lands at No. 4 in my rankings. Gronkowski had just one catch in Week 14, but it resulted in a touchdown. He also went off for a season-high 106 yards in his previous game.

I expect Gronkowski to command more looks in the red zone in Week 15.

The Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Gronkowski should bring in another score in this NFC South matchup.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is my No. 9 option. Smith has scored in two of his last three games.

I expect that streak to continue in Week 15 when he faces a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

LONGSHOTS

Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams is my No. 11 tight end. Higbee has just one touchdown since Week 2, but should see more work on Sunday when the Rams host the New York Jets.

The Jets have allowed the most touchdowns, third-most yards and most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Higbee is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I expect him to score in this matchup. He should only be started in leagues that have at least 12 teams and a tight end lineup slot.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold is my No. 12 option. Arnold is another player who should only be started in a tight end leagues. He has scored in two of his last three games as he heads into a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect Arnold to haul in a touchdown in this matchup.

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at NO

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC

4. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

5. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

7. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. CLE

8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at TEN

9. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

11. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

12. Dan Arnold, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

13. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. SEA

14. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

15. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

16. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. KC

17. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

18. Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns at NYG

19. Adam Shaheen, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

20. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB