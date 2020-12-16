Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones top my Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

David Montgomery, Cam Akers, James Robinson, Dalvin Cook and D'Andre Swift round out my Top 10 options for the fantasy football playoff semifinals.

J.K. Dobbins and Mike Davis also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans has a shot to single handedly carry your fantasy football team to a championship. Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his last four games. He also ran for a season-high 215 yards in Week 14.

I have Henry as my top running back once again in Week 15. Henry and the Titans host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Henry should go off for at least 150 rushing yards in this matchup.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is my No. 2 option for Week 15. Chubb has scored in four of his last five games. He has also gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage in five consecutive games.

I expect Chubb to have a monster performance in Week 15, when the Browns face the New York Giants. The Giants have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has returned to the RB1 slot for the stretch run of the fantasy football postseason. Ekeler had 146 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches in Week 14, but failed to reach the end zone.

I expect the Chargers playmaker to post another 100-plus scrimmage yards in Week 15. He should be a high-end RB1 play if he scores a touchdown. The Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Ekeler is my No. 3 option.

The Los Angeles Rams have set rookie running back Cam Akers loose and it's paying off for fantasy football team owners. Akers exploded for 171 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards in Week 14.

I expect Akers to get another 25 touches in Week 15 when the Rams host the New York Jets. The Jets have been average at defending the run, but I expect the Rams offensive line to dominate this home game.

Akers is my No. 7 option and can be plugged into your RB1 slot.

LONGSHOTS

While Cam Akers has gotten his shot as the Rams' workhorse, fellow rookie J.K. Dobbins is still splitting carries in the Baltimore Ravens backfield.

Dobbins has looked explosive in a somewhat limited role and should break through at some point. I would use Dobbins as an RB2 this week in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have allowed the third-most rushing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Dobbins has scored in three consecutive games. He also has had at least 11 touches in six of his last seven appearances. I expect Dobbins to get at least 15 touches when the Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday in Baltimore. He is my No. 15 option.

Mike Davis lands at No. 16 in my rankings, but could move up the list if Christian McCaffrey is ruled out for the Carolina Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Davis should provide a lot of value as a runner and pass-catcher if he gets another spot-start in the absence of McCaffrey, who is dealing with a thigh injury.

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. DET

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at NYG

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. KC

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

6. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at MIN

7. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

8. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL

9. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

10. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at TEN

11. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC

12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

13. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

14. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

15. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

16. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at GB

17. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

18. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. BUF

19. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants vs. CLE

20. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at NYG

21. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

22. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

23. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

24. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

25. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

26. Jeff Wilson, Jr., San Francisco 49ers at DAL

27. David Johnson, Houston Texans at IND

28. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. SEA

29. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

30. James White, New England Patriots at MIA