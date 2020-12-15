Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Congratulations are in order if your team still is alive in the fantasy football playoffs. At this point, you are likely in the semifinals of your league and need one more win to reach the championship. My Week 15 wide receiver rankings should help lead you to that victory.

Lineup sit/start decisions are now more important than they were at any other point this season. A wrong decision could result in a narrow loss and early exit. Correct decisions could steer your team to fantasy football glory.

Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen and A.J. Brown top my wide receiver rankings for the second round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen and Allen Robinson round out my Top 10 options. Cooper Kupp, Brandon Aiyuk and Marquise Brown also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tyreek Hill is one of the most explosive players in the NFL, even when he doesn't receive a lot of targets. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver proved that last week, when he brought in just three catches, but scored on a 44-yard reception. He also scored on a 32-yard run.

Hill is my No. 1 option this week as he heads into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have had one of the best defenses in the league this season, but I still expect Hill to have success. He has scored in six of his last seven games and has four games with at least two touchdowns during that stretch.

Hill should help your team advance to the championship with another electric performance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans lands at No. 3 in my Week 15 rankings. Evans' streak of four consecutive games with a touchdown ended in Week 14, but he has a great chance to return to the end zone on Sunday when the Buccaneers battle the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Evans should be in all lineups.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Washington Football Team playmaker Terry McLaurin is a WR1 play this week as he takes on the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have allowed a league-high 2,819 receiving yards to wide receivers. They also have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

McLaurin hasn't scored since Week 9, but his targets have remained consistent over his last five appearances. I expect him to return to the end zone for his fourth score of the season. He is my No. 8 option.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp scored his third touchdown of the season last week and should return to the end zone in Week 15. The Rams host the New York Jets on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Jets have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Kupp is my No. 12 play and can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.

LONGSHOTS

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers is having a stellar rookie season. He also had a season-high 16 targets in Week 14 and has scored in four of his last six games.

The 49ers will play without fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday, which opens the door for another heavy-target day for Aiyuk. I expect the 49ers rookie to bring in at last eight catches and score a touchdown in Week 15.

He is my No. 19 option and can be used as a WR2.

Marquise Brown is heating up at the perfect time for fantasy football teams. The Baltimore Ravens speedster has scored in three consecutive games and is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

I have Brown at No. 21 in my Week 15 rankings. He is a very high upside WR2 as he heads into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Brown is a must-start in the fantasy football semifinals.

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at NO

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

5. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. DET

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

7. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. SEA

9. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

10. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at MIN

11. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

13. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

14. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

15. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. DET

16. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. KC

17. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at DEN

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

19. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

20. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

21. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

22. Marvin Jones, Jr., Detroit Lions at TEN

23. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

24. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

25. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

26. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL

27. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at GB

28. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at GB

29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

30. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

31. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at NYG

32. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC

33. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. BUF

34. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

35. Breshad Perriman, New York Jets at LAR

36. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

37. Keke Coutee, Houston Texans at IND

38. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

39. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at DEN

40. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at DET

41. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

42. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

43. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

44. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. KC

45. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at LAR

46. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

47. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

48. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at DEN

49. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

50. Chad Hansen, Houston Texans at IND