Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady top my quarterback rankings for the semifinal round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes round out my Top 5 options for Week 15. Justin Herbert, Ryan Tannehill, Kyler Murray, Ben Roethlisberger and Jared Goff also land in my Top 10.

Advertisement

I also would consider starting Drew Lock and Derek Carr this week -- but only if you are extremely desperate at the position and in a league with at least 14 teams.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Lamar Jackson has finally regained his MVP form and it comes just in time for the fantasy football playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback ran for a season-high 124 yards and two scores on nine carries in Week 14. He also threw a passing touchdown in the win over the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Jackson has a great shot of similar -- or even better -- production in Week 15 when the Ravens face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are tied for allowing the most passing touchdowns to quarterbacks and have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

I expect at least 100 rushing yards and a score and two touchdown passes from Jackson in this matchup. He is my top quarterback for Week 15.

Tom Brady has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. He has also thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of his last eight appearances. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has had some issues with turnovers lately, but he should remain in your lineup for the semifinals.

I expect Brady to throw at least three touchdown passes in Week 15 when the Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2020. Brady is my No. 2 option and should help lift your team to a championship appearance.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert is my No. 6 quarterback. Herbert was one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks from Week 4 through Week 11, but has since cooled down.

Despite a decrease in touchdown tosses, Herbert has thrown for at least 300 yards in two consecutive games. He should post another high yardage total in Week 15, when the Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement

The Raiders are tied for allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the position. This game should be a shootout. I expect Herbert to find his talented weapons for at least three touchdown passes.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff lands at No. 10 in my rankings. Goff has thrown multiple touchdown passes in just one of his last six appearances, but the Rams own a 5-1 record during that stretch. I still expect the team to lean on its running game this week, but Goff should hit his weapons for a few big plays with play-action passes.

He is a fringe QB1 for Week 15.

LONGSHOTS

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is on a role as of late. Carr has thrown for at least 300 yards and two scores in two consecutive games as he heads into a Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. Carr is a near-lock for at least 300 passing yards once again. I also expect the Raiders quarterback to throw at least two touchdown passes.

He is my No. 13 option and can be used as a QB1 streamer in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is in the only-use-if-you're-desperate category, due to his great Week 15 matchup. The Broncos face the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Advertisement

I expect the Broncos to trail in this matchup and be forced to throw. Lock threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Week 14. He also threw two touchdown passes in Week 13.

He has a good shot to throw at least two touchdown passes and post a high yardage total in the semifinals. He is my No. 16 quarterback play.

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at DEN

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at NO

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. DET

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

12. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at MIN

13. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

15. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. KC

16. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos vs. BUF

17. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

Advertisement

18. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

19. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

20. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at NYG