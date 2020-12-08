Dec. 8 (UPI) -- It's officially playoff time for most fantasy football leagues. Your roster should be complete for the most part, if you prepared for your postseason run in recent weeks, but sit-start decisions are more important now than ever.

You must weigh your players' talents against the ease or difficulty of their schedule. You don't want to bench the players who helped you reach the playoffs, but you also shouldn't ignore difficult matchups if you have better options available.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant are among the players with the easiest fantasy football schedules from Weeks 14 through 16.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller are among the players with the hardest schedules.

I also recommend the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans defense/special teams units, due to the ease of their fantasy football playoff schedules. You should stay away from the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, as those units face high-octane offenses.

Quarterback

Easy: Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Aaron Rodgers

Goff has one of the easiest schedules for a quarterback throughout the playoffs. The Rams start out with a tough matchup against the New England Patriots before they battle the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most points to the position.

Hard: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray

You won't be able to avoid playing most of these quarterbacks, as they are elite options at the position, but I would get away from Mayfield and Allen if you have a player with a better matchup.

Allen starts the fantasy football playoffs with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, before the Bills battle the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

The 49ers are tied for allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. The Steelers have allowed the fewest points to the position. The Broncos have allowed the ninth-fewest passing yards to quarterbacks.

Running back

Easy: Aaron Jones, David Montgomery, Derrick Henry, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor

You don't want to run into anyone from this group in your fantasy football playoff matchups, but they could carry you to victory if they are on your roster. I think Derrick Henry is the best out of the bunch. The Tennessee Titans workhorse has a phenomenal schedule ahead.

The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 before matchups against the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs. The Lions and Packers have allowed the most and third-most fantasy points to the position, respectively.

Hard: Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Carson, David Johnson

You aren't benching most of these elite running backs, but you might want to temper your expectations. Dalvin Cook has been one of the best players in fantasy football in 2020, but has a brutal schedule ahead.

The Minnesota Vikings start the fantasy football postseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have allowed fewest rushing yards in the league and the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Tampa Bay will attempt to smother cook in this matchup.

The Vikings also face the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The Bears have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the position. The Saints have allowed the fewest points to running backs in 2020.

Wide receiver

Easy: Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, A.J. Brown, Jamison Crowder, Marquise Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the most fantasy-point-friendly schedule for wide receivers throughout the playoffs, but it might be difficult to figure out which player to start on a weekly basis.

I like Mike Evans the most out of the group due to his playmaking ability in the red zone. The Buccaneers face the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. The Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. The Lions have allowed the eighth-most points to the position.

Hard: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs, DeVante Parker, D.J. Chark

Seattle Seahawks players had a very hot start to the 2020 fantasy football season, but have stumbled as of late. They could struggle some more in the fantasy football playoffs.

You probably have to start D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in most leagues, but I would look for other options if you are in a smaller league and have adequate depth at the position.

The Seahawks face the New York Jets in Week 14, which should be a good matchup for all Seattle players. They then have a second-round matchup against the Washington Football Team before a Week 16 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, while Washington has allowed the second-fewest.

Tight end

Easy: Mark Andrews, Eric Ebron, Noah Fant, Dalton Schultz

Noah Fant and Eric Ebron are my favorite tight ends out of this group. Fant's Denver Broncos start the fantasy football playoffs with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. They then face the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. The Chargers have allowed the ninth-most points to the position. The Panthers have allowed the 12th-most points to tight ends.

Ebron's Pittsburgh Steelers face the Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts. The Bengals have allowed the most yards and third-most points to tight ends. Ebron's Week 14 matchup against Buffalo should give you a great spark before his easy second-round test.

Hard: Darren Waller, Jonnu Smith, Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Trey Burton

Darren Waller is coming off one of his best games of the season, so he should remain in your lineup if your league requires starting the position. I would consider other options if you are in a smaller league and don't have to start a tight end.

Waller starts the playoffs with a matchup against the Colts, a unit that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. He then has an easy matchup against the Chargers in Week 15 before he gets the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position.