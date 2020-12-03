Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert and Eric Ebron lead my Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan and Austin Hooper round out my Top 10 options at the position. Jordan Reed and Jared Cook are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 13 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 13 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is my top option for Week 13. Waller has received at least seven targets in eight of 11 games this season. I expect him to turn those targets into fantasy football production in Week 13 when the Raiders face the New York Jets.

The Jets have allowed touchdowns to tight ends in three of their last four games. They also are tied for allowing the most touchdowns to tight ends this season and have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Waller should secure at least seven catches for 90 yards and a score in this matchup.

Dallas Goedert has a tough matchup in Week 13 as the Philadelphia Eagles travel for a game against the Green Bay Packers. I still believe the Eagles tight end has a productive outing because he has been one of quarterback Carson Wentz's rare consistent targets in 2020.

Goedert has averaged the second-most fantasy points per game among tight ends over his last four games. He also scored in Week 12 and Week 11. I expect Goedert to remain productive, despite the tough matchup and return of fellow tight end Zach Ertz to the Eagles lineup. Goedert is a high-end TE1 and lands at No. 4 in my rankings.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Evan Engram of the New York Giants erupted for a season-high 129 yards in Week 12. I expect another monster performance in Week 13 when the Giants face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks haven't been bad at defending tight ends, but I believe Engram is still worth a start in leagues that require starting the position.

He is my No. 6 play for Week 13.

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki lands at No. 8 in my Week 13 rankings. Gesicki has received five targets in each of his last three games. He also scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 12.

This week, the Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have allowed a league-high 718 yards to tight ends. They also are tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. I expect Gesicki to score again in this matchup. He also should bring in at least six catches for 50 yards.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed is my No. 13 option this week. Reed has drawn at least six targets in four of his last five games. This week, the 49ers face a Buffalo Bills defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends.

Reed is a near-lock to see at least six targets once again. I expect him to turn those looks into at least five catches for at least 50 yards. He could end up as a Top 10 play if he reaches the end zone.

Veteran Jared Cook lands at No. 17 in my Week 13 tight end rankings. The New Orleans Saints pass catcher has just one catch over his last three games after a hot start to the season, but is worth a start this week if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting the position.

The Saints face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is unlikely to have a ton of pass attempts in this matchup, but I think he'll target Cook in the red zone. This is a touchdown-or-bust play for Week 13.

Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at NYJ

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at CHI

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

5. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. WAS

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants at SEA

7. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. JAX

8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns at TEN

11. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

12. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

13. Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers vs. BUF

14. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at BAL

15. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at PIT

16. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. IND

17. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at ATL

18. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at KC

19. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

20. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. DET