Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams used a dominant running game and ferocious defense to blow out the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
Rookie running back Cam Akers had 171 yards on 29 carries in the 24-3 win on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Rams defense had six sacks and held the Patriots to 220 total yards.
"We were out-coached, outplayed, about everything, really," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "They did a good job in all the areas.
"We weren't good enough to really be able to stay with them. They're a good football team that played well. They played and coached better than we did and deserve to win. We just have to all do a better job, starting with me, but it just wasn't our night."
The Rams began the night with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Jared Goff ended the possession with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Matt Gay made a 35-yard field goal on the Rams' next drive for a 10-0 lead.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton threw a pick-six on the first play of the second quarter that was returned for 79 yards by Rams linebacker Kenny Young.
Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 29-yard field goal with 1:08 remaining in the first half to make the score 17-3 at the break.
The Rams offense came out hot again in the second half. After the Los Angeles defense forced a punt on the Patriots' first possession of the third quarter, Goff orchestrated a 16-play, 88-yard drive, which took 9:42 off the clock.
Goff ended that possession with a two-yard touchdown toss to Cooper Kupp for the final points of the game.
The Rams quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 137 yards, a touchdown and an interception, in addition to his rushing score.
Young had six tackles and a sack, in addition to his interception for the Rams. Los Angeles defensive end Michael Brockers had two sacks and defensive tackle Aaron Donald had 1.5 sacks in the victory.
Newton completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards and an interception before he was benched in the second half.
The game was the first matchup between the teams since Belichick and the Patriots beat coach Sean McVay's Rams in Super Bowl LIII almost two years ago.
"We have a lot of respect for them, but it's a totally different year," McVay said. "It doesn't have anything to do with what it occurred a couple of years ago.
"It's a big win for us to get our ninth win, get a couple days of rest, and then really see if we can finish up this last quarter of the season strong. I like the position that we're in but we have a long way to go."
The Patriots (6-7) travel next to face Dolphins at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and the Rams (9-4) host the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. EST.
This week in the National Football League
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson fist bumps as he walks off the field after the Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys
34-17 in Baltimore on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cardboard cutout fans fill the seats at M &T Bank Stadium as the Ravens play the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' DeShon Elliott (L) tackles the Cowboys' Dalton Schultz. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Justin Tucker (R) kicks a 22-yard field goal against the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Tucker celebrates a 35-yard field goal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (C) runs to the end zone past Cowboys defenders Chidobe Awuzie (L) and Leighton Vander Esch for a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins runs up the field. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (C) splits the Ravens defense for a short gain. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Jackson makes a 37-yard touchdown against the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens take the field before the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr celebrates with head coach Jon Gruden after he throws a 46-yard game-winning touchdown
in the final seconds of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Jets 31-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Henry Ruggs III (R) catches a 46-yard game-winning touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Sam Darnold calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Darnold (R) throws a pass in the first half against the Raiders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Darren Waller scores a touchdown in the first half. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Denzel Mims carries the football in the first half. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
No fans are in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Bears celebrate Bilal Nichols' (98) fourth-quarter interception against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The the Lions defeated the Bears
34-30. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Jimmy Graham (L) congratulates teammate Cole Kmet on his fourth-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney (C) dives for some extra yards as he is taken down by the Lions. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (L) stretches out for the first down as he is taken down by the Lions' Tracy Walker. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' T.J. Hockenson runs with the ball. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Quintez Cephus (L) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Jamal Agnew. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (R) scrambles for some yards against the Lions during the first quarter. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Chargers Stephen Anderson (82) reacts after New England Patriots score on a blocked punt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (L) scores through the Chargers in second-quarter action. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo