Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, Adam Thielen, D.K. Metcalf and Keenan Allen top my Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Tyreek Hill, Calvin Ridley, Robert Woods, Terry McLaurin and Michael Thomas round out my Top 10 options. D.J. Chark, T.Y. Hilton and Henry Ruggs are also among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 13 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 13 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

A.J. Brown has had a breakout season for the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot wide receiver has scored in seven of his last eight games. He is my top fantasy football wide receiver for Week 13.

The Titans host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Nashville. The Browns have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also just allowed 235 passing yards and two scores from journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon.

I expect Brown to score at least once and secure at five catches for more than 100 yards against the Browns. He is an elite option down the stretch.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has averaged a league-best 100.9 receiving yards per game this season. He also has been one of the safest wide receivers in fantasy football. Adams has three multi-touchdown games this season. He also has scored in six consecutive games.

Adams is my No. 2 option for Week 13 as he heads into a matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that was just torched by D.K. Metcalf. I expect Adams to score at least once as he dominates Eagles defensive backs.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas lands at No. 10 in my Week 13 rankings. Thomas had just four catches for 50 yards in Week 12, but I expect a rebound performance this week when he faces the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Thomas should be a lock to receive at least 10 targets in this game, which I expect to be a shootout.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark is my No. 19 option and is a great WR2 play for Week 13. Chark hasn't scored since Nov. 8, but I expect him to get into the end zone this week when the Jaguars face the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Chark should gain at least 60 receiving yards and should see some red zone looks.

LONGSHOTS

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had his best game of the season in Week 12, with four catches for 81 yards and a score in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. He should again provide WR3 steamer value in Week 13 when he battles a Houston Texans defense that is tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

The Texans also will be without starting cornerback Bradley Roby, who has been suspended for the rest of the season. I expect the Colts to dominate this game and Hilton should benefit in the passing game. He is my No. 25 wide receiver.

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is one of my favorite sleepers for Week 13. Ruggs had three catches for 56 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders loss last week to the Atlanta Falcons. He should continue to flash his explosive skill set down the stretch.

The Raiders face the New York Jets in Week 13. The Jets have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Ruggs is my No. 32 wide receiver. I expect the Raiders speedster to make some big plays against this struggling defense.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. CLE

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. JAX

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

8. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at PIT

10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at ATL

11. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. DET

12. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at SF

13. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. JAX

14. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

15. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

16. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. IND

17. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

18. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

19. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIN

20. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

21. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at TEN

22. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. WAS

23. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at MIA

24. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at BAL

25. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

26. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. BUF

27. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at BAL

28. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at SEA

29. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at KC

30. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. CLE

31. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

32. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders at NYJ

33. Denzel Mims, New York Jets vs. LV

34. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. WAS

36. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

37. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at SEA

38. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders at NYJ

39. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. DAL

40. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at LAC

41. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

42. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. WAS

43. Marvin Jones, Jr., Detroit Lions at CHI

44. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at SF

45. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. LV

46. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

47. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at ATL

48. Breshad Perriman, New York Jets vs. LV

49. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. BUF

50. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN