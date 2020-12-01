Dec. 1 (UPI) -- We've finally reached the last week of the fantasy football regular season. That also means it's the last week to improve your team on the waiver wire and through free agency.

This week's waiver wire features several players who can help you win your final matchup of the regular season and help put your team in position for a playoff run.

Advertisement

You also could need to fill in empty spots on your roster, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have Week 13 byes. Even if you don't have any players on a bye week, you can play defense by adding players that your opponent might need.

It's also a good idea to add backup running backs to your bench to capitalize on future injuries or illnesses for starters at the position. If a star running back gets hurt or goes on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the next few weeks, you could find yourself with an RB1 or RB2, if you use that strategy.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker and Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick are among my favorite waiver wire targets for Week 13.

I have added more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of this week's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Advertisement

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 13:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Ryan Fitzpatrick; RB | Devontae Booker, Cam Akers; WR | Denzel Mims, Hunter Renfrow, Gabriel Davis; TE | Kyle Rudolph; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Tyler Bass

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Mike Glennon, Jalen Hurts; RB | Frank Gore, Alexander Mattison, D'Onta Foreman; WR | T.Y. Hilton, Michael Gallup; TE | Dalton Schultz; D/ST | Packers

TOP DROPS

QB | Tua Tagovailoa; RB | Phillip Lindsay, Salvon Ahmed; WR | Marquise Brown, John Brown; TE | Jared Cook, Noah Fant

QUARTERBACK

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been forced into action for the Miami Dolphins after rookie Tua Tagovailoa sustained a thumb injury. The veteran quarterback has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of his seven starts this season and should produce again in Week 13 when the Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick is worth a streaming start on Sunday if your normal starter has a bye week or you are desperate at the position. Make sure to monitor Tagovailoa's practice activity throughout the week before you put Fitzpatrick in as your starter, as the Dolphins could make a last-minute swap atop their depth chart.

RUNNING BACK

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker is my top waiver wire addition for Week 13. Raiders starter Josh Jacobs sustained an ankle sprain in Week 12. Booker would be first in line to get carries if Jacobs misses time.

Advertisement

The Raiders face the New York Jets on Sunday, which is a great matchup, Booker will land in RB2/flex territory in my weekly rankings if Jacobs is ruled out.

The Los Angeles Rams finally gave some work to rookie running back Cam Akers on Sunday and he did not disappoint. Akers had 84 yards and a score on nine carries in the Rams' Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He should continue to receive a healthy workload moving forward.

Akers is a risky weekly start, but could prove to be a great streamer down the stretch, especially if you have a wide-receiver-heavy team and are in a league with at least 14 teams.

WIDE RECEIVER

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is another rookie who has gotten more opportunities as of late. Mims has received eight targets in each of his last three games. He also has at least 42 receiving yards in every game he has played in 2020.

I believe Mims' best games are ahead. He should provide great bench value at wide receiver, especially as COVID-19 continues to impact player availability around the league.

TIGHT END

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph hasn't been much of a touchdown threat this season, but is on pace to have one of his best seasons in terms of receiving yards. Rudolph had his best game of the season in Week 12, with seven catches for 68 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

I expect Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to spread the ball out a lot down the stretch as he eyes playmakers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson at wide receiver and Rudolph on shorter routes. Rudolph should provide TE1 value in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.