Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller announced Monday that he has received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

In a post on social media, Fuller said the violation resulted from taking a prescribed medication that wasn't permitted under the league's policy.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy," Fuller wrote Monday on Instagram. "As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was not a permitted substance under the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

Fuller will miss the Texans' final five games of this season and the first matchup of the 2021 season as a result of the six-game ban.

Fuller, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, is coming off his best game of the season. He recorded six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

In 11 games this season, Fuller notched 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. He has caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 scores in his NFL career.

Fuller, who was playing on his fifth-year option, will become a free agent after the season.