Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco 49ers players were emotional after their Week 12 road win as they addressed the fact that they won't be able to return to their home stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Running back Raheem Mostert was moved to tears when he spoke to reporters after the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

"No matter what we go through, we are a team," said Mostert, who returned Sunday from an ankle injury to play in his first game since Oct. 18. "We will take care of each other and look after each other.

"I left my family back home to be a part of something like this. I don't take anything for granted. I'm trying to do my best to make sure everyone is looking after each other.

"It has been a struggle not having my family. It's really tough. I miss them so much. ... People have to make sacrifices. I sacrifice [by] leaving my family behind so I can make a living for them."

49ers players and staff members learned Saturday -- before their plane landed in the Los Angeles area -- that Santa Clara County's new COVID-19 restrictions ban all contact sports in the area, home to their Levi's Stadium. The updated restrictions also mandate a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from at least 150 miles away.

The team played Sunday at SoFi Stadium, about 350 miles south of their home facility.

Shanahan said he was disappointed to learn about the new COVID-19 restrictions through Twitter and news conferences after the team had worked in partnership with Santa Clara County officials to continue with games and practices in the area prior to the new mandate.

Shanahan told reporters he wasn't sure where they would play.

"We are working our tail off to try to figure it out. You guys want to know the answer, so do our wives and everyone who knows us.

"It was very disappointing thing to [learn Saturday]. Our organization has been working our tails off since training camp, with the county and going above and beyond with NFL protocols and protocols they've asked for with masks and getting tested every day. I don't think you can possibly do more than anyone in this country."

Sources told NBC Sports Bay Area, The Athletic and NFL Network that the 49ers are evaluating facilities in other areas, including those in San Diego and Glendale, Ariz. The Dallas area also is under consideration.

"Right now, we don't have a home," Mostert said. "We don't know where we are going to be. It's up to the organization and the county to figure those things out. As players, we have to do our jobs to protect each other."

Contact sports are prohibited until at least Dec. 21 in Santa Clara County. The 49ers are schedule to host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 and the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13. They finish the regular season with a Jan. 3 home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

They are scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 26 in Glendale.