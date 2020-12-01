Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks defense sacked Carson Wentz six times and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf erupted for 177 yards on 10 catches in a Monday Night Football triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle also had an interception and held the Eagles to 250 total yards in the 23-17 victory on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Seahawks pulled away from the Eagles in the second half before Wentz connected with Richard Rodgers on a late Hail Mary toss to make the final score respectable.

The Seahawks (8-3) still lead the NFC West while the Eagles (3-7-1) fell to third place in the NFC East standings.

"I don't know the numbers other than the six sacks, but we were in control," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "It was great to see our guys play like that and play consistently.

"Again, like last week, [we made] a lot of corrections, a lot of things fixed during the game, a lot of great communication. We've taken a real nice step forward and I'm hoping we can just keep building on it."

Neither team scored in the first quarter before Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw a one-yard touchdown toss to David Moore four minutes into the second quarter. Seahawks running back Chris Carson added a 16-yard rushing score on Seattle's next drive to increase the lead to 14-0.

The Eagles then put together a 15-play, 70-yard drive, which ended with a three-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to tight end Dallas Goedert and made the score 14-6 at halftime.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Seahawks kicker Jason Myers each made third-quarter field goals to make the score 17-9 as the game entered the fourth frame.

Myers added two more field goals in the fourth quarter before Wentz connected with Rodgers on his final touchdown heave with 21 seconds remaining. The Eagles then added a two-point conversion to cut the Seahawks lead to six points, but could not recover an onside kick, which ended the game.

Wentz completed 25 of 45 passes for 215 yards, two scores and an interception. Wilson completed 22 of 31 passses for 230 yards and a score.

"We're frustrated," Wentz said. "I know I'm frustrated. I hate losing and it's very frustrating to have this result these last couple weeks and be where we're at this season.

"But the crazy thing about this league and this division, especially, is it's still wide open and guys know that. Guys know that and we're looking ahead to next week and getting this thing turned around getting it going in the right direction and, hopefully, surprise some people."

Jamal Adams, K.J. Wright, Benson Mayowa, Poona Ford and Rasheem Green each had sacks for the Seahawks. Jarran Reed and Carlos Dunlap each registered half-sacks in the victory.

The Seahawks host the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Eagles face the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. EST at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.