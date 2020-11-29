Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill guided the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Mahomes found Hill early and often in the first quarter as the Chiefs' offense took advantage of the Buccaneers' single coverage. The duo was on pace to shatter numerous NFL records before the Bucs finally adjusted and had safety help over the top.

But by then, Hill had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. According to ESPN, he joined Qadry Ismail -- 210 yards in the third quarter on Dec. 12, 1999 -- and Lee Evans -- 205 yards in the first quarter on Nov. 19, 2006 -- as the only receivers since 1980 to notch at least 200 receiving yards in a single quarter.

Hill finished with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He was the fifth receiver in league history to end up with at least 260 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game.

"I don't think it was necessarily [about] a matchup," Mahomes said. "It was man coverage with no one over the top. We don't get that a lot, especially with [Hill] and his ability. Whenever we do, we try to take advantage of it."

Mahomes had his fifth career game with at least 400 passing yards, equaling the total for all other Chiefs quarterbacks in franchise history. Mahomes, who finished with 462 passing yards, recorded 359 yards in the opening half, the most by a player in a first half of a regular-season game over the past 40 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"Very, very few guys that I've seen in this league or any league that can backpedal eight, nine, 10, 11 yards in the pocket and throw a dime 25 yards down the field," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said of Mahomes. "And he can read the defense as he does it. That makes him more explosive."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tried his best to keep up with Mahomes, completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 345 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Rob Gronkowski had six catches for a team-best 106 yards on seven targets. Chris Godwin had eight receptions for 97 yards, while Mike Evans finished with 50 yards and two touchdowns on three grabs.

With the victory, the Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth consecutive game and secured their seventh 10-win season in eight years under head coach Andy Reid. The reigning Super Bowl champions also improved to 6-0 on the road this season.

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos next Sunday, while the Buccaneers (7-5) will have a bye week before a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.