Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers rash of injuries continues as the NFL season enters Week 8, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. each expected to miss an extended period of time.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan updated his players' injury statuses on Monday when he met with reporters.
"Deebo Samuel had a hamstring strain. He'll be out this week [and] with the [next] Thursday night game, most likely against Green Bay," Shanahan said. "Then Jeff Wilson Jr. had a high ankle sprain. He'll go on injured reserve most likely later this week."
Samuel sustained his hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of the 49ers 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Wilson sustained his ankle injury in the third quarter of the Week 7 victory.
Samuel had five catches for 65 yards before his exit. Wilson had 112 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries before his departure.
The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Seattle. They then host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5 in Santa Clara, Calif. Shanahan hinted that Samuel will miss both games. The 49ers wide receiver also missed time earlier this season due to a broken foot.
Wilson will miss at least the next three games after he goes on injured reserve.
The 49ers will likely turn to Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty to lead their backfield. Starting running back Raheem Mostert is also on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Shanahan said backup running back Tevin Coleman -- who is eligible to return from injured reserve -- could return at the end of the week, but he would be "surprised" if the running back can practice by Wednesday. Coleman is recovering from a sprained knee.
Wilson has 238 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 44 touches this season. Samuel has 185 yards and a score on 16 catches.
This week in the National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo