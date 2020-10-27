Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers rash of injuries continues as the NFL season enters Week 8, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. each expected to miss an extended period of time.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan updated his players' injury statuses on Monday when he met with reporters.

"Deebo Samuel had a hamstring strain. He'll be out this week [and] with the [next] Thursday night game, most likely against Green Bay," Shanahan said. "Then Jeff Wilson Jr. had a high ankle sprain. He'll go on injured reserve most likely later this week."

Samuel sustained his hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of the 49ers 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Wilson sustained his ankle injury in the third quarter of the Week 7 victory.

Samuel had five catches for 65 yards before his exit. Wilson had 112 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries before his departure.

The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Seattle. They then host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5 in Santa Clara, Calif. Shanahan hinted that Samuel will miss both games. The 49ers wide receiver also missed time earlier this season due to a broken foot.

Wilson will miss at least the next three games after he goes on injured reserve.

The 49ers will likely turn to Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty to lead their backfield. Starting running back Raheem Mostert is also on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

Shanahan said backup running back Tevin Coleman -- who is eligible to return from injured reserve -- could return at the end of the week, but he would be "surprised" if the running back can practice by Wednesday. Coleman is recovering from a sprained knee.

Wilson has 238 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 44 touches this season. Samuel has 185 yards and a score on 16 catches.

