Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced Monday that running back Chris Carson is considered week-to-week after an MRI revealed a mid-foot sprain.
Carson suffered the foot injury during the first half in the Seahawks' 37-34 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He didn't return to the game, finishing with five carries for 34 yards. He also had one reception for seven yards.
"There's something there that we could see," Carroll said of Carson's MRI on Monday. "It's just week-to-week, so we'll see what happens. We don't know. He was real determined to say, 'I can go with it,' but we won't know until the end of the week, for sure."
Carson joins a growing list of players with injuries in the Seahawks' banged-up backfield. Veteran tailback Carlos Hyde and rookie fourth-round draft pick DeeJay Dallas were the team's only available running backs by the end of Sunday night's game against Arizona.
Carson and Travis Homer were injured against the Cardinals, and Carroll said Monday he is unsure of Hyde's status for this week due to tightness in his hamstring. Carroll added that Homer has a knee bruise.
The Seahawks have no other running backs on their active roster or practice squad. Rashaad Penny -- the Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- is still on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury.
Seattle (5-1) is set to host the division rival San Francisco 49ers (4-3) on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
This week in the National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo