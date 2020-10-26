Oct. 26 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton believes his starting job could be in jeopardy after he was pulled early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
"The first thing I said to myself coming home was, 'You keep playing games like that, bro, and it's going to be a permanent change,'" Newton said Monday on Boston sports radio WEEI. "You don't need to tell me that for me to understand that. I get it loud and clear."
On Sunday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he took Newton out of the game -- with New England trailing by 27 points -- to give second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham additional experience. Belichick also said he's "absolutely" sticking with Newton as his starting signal-caller.
"For any type of competitor, do you feel embarrassed? Yeah," Newton said Monday. "I don't feel offended by what was done. I don't feel offended having this type of conversation. I'm a realist.
"I don't fear my position stability more so than controlling the locker room. Performances like [Sunday] jeopardizes [that]. It's like, 'Oh my God!' Players talk, and that's what's most important to me. Knowing you have your coaches' belief [is good], but my belief is that I want to have the whole facility. ... It doesn't start with no miraculous play. It's a whole body of work that goes into performing on Sunday."
Newton finished Sunday's game against the 49ers with 98 passing yards and three interceptions. In place of Newton, Stidham completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 64 yards and a pick.
Later Monday, Belichick -- also speaking with WEEI -- reiterated that he will stick with Newton as the Patriots' starter.
"I think he's our best player there, so again there are other problems offensively," Belichick said. "There are things we need to do better and that is what we're going to work on. I think we have our best players out there. We just have to find a way to be more productive.
"We have been at times, but we certainly weren't [Sunday], and we need to see if we can improve that."
In five games this season, Newton has completed 67.2% of his throws for 969 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 50 carries for 244 yards and five rushing scores.
The Patriots (2-4) will travel to play the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday.
This week in the National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo