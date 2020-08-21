Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ranks No. 2 on my list of the top-75 running backs for the 2020 fantasy football season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey is one of the most-versatile weapons in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers playmaker is also my No. 1 rated running back ahead of the 2020 fantasy football season.

McCaffrey edges Dallas Cowboys playmaker Ezekiel Elliott and New York Giants workhorse Saquon Barkley for the No. 1 spot in my top-75 rankings for the position.

Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara also rank inside my top-five at the position. Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones also are among the players I expect to post RB1 production in 2020.

I split my top targets of the 75 ranked players into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Christian McCaffrey, 2. Ezekiel Elliott

As a personal rule, I prefer players on my fantasy team who are on good teams in real life, but you should make an exception this year for Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers running back had 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns last season. He also set the NFL single-season record with 116 receptions, the most ever for a running back.

McCaffrey's dynamic play results in an abundance of fantasy production. He is the projected No. 1 pick on most fantasy football websites for good reason.

Don't look past Ezekiel Elliott if you have a top-three pick in your fantasy football draft. The Cowboys star likely will be a key part of a prolific offense. The Cowboys also should have a solid season and use Elliott to grind out the clock late in games.

Elliott had 1,777 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns last season, but I expect his numbers to be even better in 2020. Elliott should be able to boost his receiving total by at least 100 yards and push his receptions total up by 10 or 15 catches.

I also expect the Cowboys' improved passing attack to help balance their offense and give Elliott more opportunities. I have no issue with Elliott as the No. 1 overall selection for your fantasy squad if you prefer his upside and the safety of knowing his team will likely compete this year for a division title, while the Panthers are unlikely to do so.

All-Pro

3. Saquon Barkley, 4. Dalvin Cook

Saquon Barkley always deserves consideration as the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts, but is another player who has been on a struggling team. Barkley is still a safe option as your No. 1 pick if you draw a selection in the top-5.

The Giants will need to depend on their best player throughout the season, which means Barkley will touch the ball a lot and have plenty of chances to post fantasy points.

Like McCaffrey, Barkley also has tremendous upside as a pass catcher. I expect the Giants Pro Bowler to push McCaffrey and Elliott as the top fantasy football running back in 2020.

But there is one stat to consider before selecting Barkley early in your draft and it might cause you to get off to a slow start.

The Giants have five matchups in 2020 against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the fewest amount of fantasy points to opposing running backs. Two of those matchups take place in the first three weeks of the season when the Giants take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is my No. 4 option at the position in 2020. Cook has been one of the most-talented running backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017, but has yet to stay healthy for an entire season. Despite the question of availability, he has a great opportunity to have a monster fantasy football campaign in 2020.

The Vikings could opt to return to more of a run-based offense this year after the team traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs this off-season. Cook had 1,765 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 14 games last season. He should improve on those numbers if he is able to play at least 14 games again in 2020.

Minnesota also has five matchups in 13 games against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to running backs.

I would still select Cook in that first group of running backs in the first round before the first wide receiver is off the board.

Pro Bowl

6. Josh Jacobs, 9. Derrick Henry

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is among the players you should still consider taking over a wide receiver in the first round if your league is highly-dependent on running back production.

Jacobs had 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season. He will be the main workhorse once again this season, but the Raiders' off-season additions of multiple pass catchers should balance their offense.

I expect Jacobs -- my No. 6 running back -- to close in on 1,500 yards from scrimmage and score at least 10 touchdowns in 2020.

Titans running back Derrick Henry was one of the most-dominant players in the NFL last season, but fantasy team owners shouldn't draft players based only on last year's statistics.

Henry remains a safe pick in the first round if you want a workhorse-style running back, but I think his statistics decline in 2020 based on his high usage last season and a less-productive passing game this year.

The Titans also don't have an easy schedule for fantasy football running backs. Tennessee has five games against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2019. Two of those matchups are in the first four weeks of the season.

Henry is my No. 9 running back, but don't be afraid to draft a wide receiver in the first round instead of the Titans running back if you aren't confident in the pick.

Just Napping

13. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 14. David Johnson, 15. Leonard Fournette

Fantasy football team owners will see Clyde Edwards-Helaire selected very early this year in drafts, but I wouldn't overspend on the Kansas City Chiefs rookie. Edwards-Helaire has a ton of talent and a terrific opportunity to produce fantasy points in the Patrick Mahomes led offense, but he still carries some risk.

I would prefer to select a safer option in the first round and snag Edwards-Helaire in the second round if possible. Make sure to grab plenty of additional running backs later in your draft to stabilize the position if you do take the chance and draft the rookie in the first round. The former LSU running back is my No. 13 option at the position.

David Johnson is my No. 15 running back in 2020 and could be one of the best value picks in your draft if you can get him any time after the second round. The new Houston Texans running back had a down year in 2019, but is only a few seasons removed from being considered one of the best running backs in fantasy football.

I would target Johnson in the second round after selecting a wide receiver in the first round or take him in the third round after taking two wide receivers early. His skillset and opportunity should provide solid RB1 value all season if he can stay healthy.

Deep Sleepers

21. Mark Ingram, 24. Todd Gurley, 38. Tevin Coleman, 65. Bryce Love

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash this off-season when they drafted J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State, but Mark Ingram is still the main man in the backfield. I think he will provide plenty of fantasy football value in the offense despite Dobbins' presence.

Ingram had 1,265 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 15 touchdowns last season. I see the veteran ball carrier scoring another 10-plus touchdowns in 2020 and posting another season with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

The Ravens should have enough carriers for Dobbins and Ingram as they attempt to limit quarterback Lamar Jackson's exposure to injuries during runs. Ingram is my No. 21 running back and should be picked as an RB2, but has RB1 upside in good matchups.

The Ravens also have one of the best early-season schedules for fantasy football running backs. Baltimore's first five games are all against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to running backs.

Todd Gurley is another running back just a few seasons removed from being considered one of the elite fantasy football options at the position. The former Los Angeles Rams star signed with the Atlanta Falcons this off-season and should fit nicely into his new offense.

I wouldn't be super excited to have Gurley as my RB1, but he does have the opportunity to produce solid fantasy stats in good matchups. He is my No. 24 options at running back and should produce at least 10 touchdowns and eclipse 1,200 yards from scrimmage in the Matt Ryan and Julio Jones led attack.

Top 75 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2020

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

6. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

11. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

13. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

14. David Johnson, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

15. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

16. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

17. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

18. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

19. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

20. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

21. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

22. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

23. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

24. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons Bye Week 10

25. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

26. James White, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

27. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

28. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

29. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

30. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

31. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

32. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

33. Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

34. Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

35. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

36. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

37. Matt Breida, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

38. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

39. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

40. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

41. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

42. Sony Michel, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

43. Adrian Peterson, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

44. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

45. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

46. Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

47. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

48. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

49. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

50. Duke Johnson, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

51. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

52. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

53. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

54. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

55. Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

56. Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

57. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

58. Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

59. DeAndre Washington, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

60. Darrynton Evans, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

61. Anthony McFarland, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

62. Chris Thompson, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

63. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

64. Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

65. Bryce Love, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

66. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

67. Jalen Richard, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

68. Ryquell Armstead, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

69. Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

70. Damien Harris, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

71. LeSean McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

72. Lynn Bowden Jr., Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

73. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

74. La'Mical Perine, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

75. Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8