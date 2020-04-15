April 15 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis died Wednesday. He was 85.

The Packers said Davis died at a Santa Monica, Calif., hospital. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"The Green Bay Packers family was saddened today to learn about the passing of Willie Davis," Packers CEO Mark Murphy said. "One of the great defensive players of his era, Willie was a significant contributor to the Packers' five NFL championship teams during the 1960s."

Davis was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1981 after a 12-year NFL career. The star defensive end spent 10 seasons with the Packers and two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was on all five of coach Vince Lombardi's championship teams.

He was the first African-American team captain in Packers history.

"It is with great sadness that the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis," Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said. "Willie's extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay's winning tradition of the 1960s under coach [Vince] Lombardi.

"He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations."

Davis entered the league as a 15th-round pick by the Browns in the 1956 NFL Draft, but didn't make his NFL debut until 1958 because he served in the U.S. Army.

The Grambling State star was traded to the Packers in 1960 and went on to star on Lombardi's defense. Davis was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro during his tenure with the Packers.

Davis had 22 fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 162 career appearances. He played before sacks and tackles were officially recorded statistics. Davis never missed a game during his NFL career. He was a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Davis went on to work as a color commentator for NFL games on NBC. He also served as the president of All-Pro Broadcasting, which operated several radio stations in California and Wisconsin.

Davis founded beverage distributor Willie Davis Distributing in 1970 and sat on the board of directors for several Fortune 500 companies.

Davis served on the Packers' board of directors from 1994 to 2005. He was a finalist to be NFL commissioner in 1989 before Paul Tagliabue was hired.

Davis is survived by his wife, Carol, son Duane, and daughter Lori.