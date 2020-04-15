New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) is among three professional sports team owners advising President Donald Trump (L) on how to reopen the United States economy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Professional sports team owners and league commissioners are among a 200-person group tasked with advising President Donald Trump on how to reopen the United States economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House announced the formation of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups on Tuesday. The group includes industry executives for agriculture, banking, construction/labor/workforce, defense, energy, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, tech, telecommunications, transportation, thought leaders/groups and sports.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and commissioner Roger Goodell will represent the NFL. Commissioner Adam Silver and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will represent the NBA. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, UFC president Dana White, PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan, MLS commissioner Don Garber, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird, NASCAR executive Lesa Kennedy, WWE owner Vince McMahon and USTA chairman Patrick Galbraith are also part of the group.

Trump will consult with the group by phone. He also held a conference call with the sports league commissioners in early April to discuss the status of the leagues.

"These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity," the White House said. "The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient nation."

All major live sporting events and leagues in the U.S. have either been suspended or canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. McMahon and WWE held Wrestlemania 36 with no fans in attendance on April 4 and 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida. The NFL season doesn't start playing regular season games until September, but has opted to have a virtual NFL Draft due to the pandemic.