Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram said his body feels good and he can keep playing at a high level well beyond 30 years of age. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes he can continue to play at a high level for up to five more years, despite recent NFL history showing players at his position slowing down after age 30.

Ingram, 30, made the comment Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. The Ravens star had 1,265 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 15 touchdowns in 15 starts last season.

"I'm just blessed and thankful the Lord has my body feeling this way," Ingram said. "I'm with a great team that takes care of me, and I feel like I can play this game at a high level -- at the highest level -- for at least another four or five years."

Ingram said his body feels good and he doesn't have any lingering injuries. He said when he does have issues, he plans to work and rehab so that all of his weaknesses turn into strengths.

"I just want to be the best, man. I want to be one of the best," he said.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection joined the Ravens on a three-year, $15 million contract last off-season. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens set the record for rushing yards in a single season with 3,296 yards in 2019-2020. Ravens star Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award after breaking the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Ingram and Jackson were just the second quarterback and running back tandem to have 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in the same season while playing for the same team.

"When you talk about running backs who had long, prestigious careers, I want to be in that discussion," Ingram said. "I want to be talked about that way.

"I just want to be the best player that I can be. I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level, and I feel like I can do that for a long time. So, God willing, I have health and all that. But yes, it's not to prove anybody wrong, but it's basically to prove everyone who believed in me all this time right."

Ingram entered the NFL two seasons after the Saints won a Super Bowl. The Alabama product was a member of the 2018 Saints squad that lost in the NFC Championship game. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs this year but lost to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has been one of the most durable running backs in NFL history.

Peterson, 35, entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and 2012 NFL MVP had 1,040 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 15 starts last season for the Redskins.

He started 16 games in 2018, when he became the oldest running back in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards since 1994.

Fifth instances of 1,000-yard rushing campaigns for running backs who are at least 30 years old have been recorded in the NFL's 100-year history, including Ingram in 2019.