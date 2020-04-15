Former Wisconsin Badgers defender Zack Baun (56) is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft according to some analysts. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Former Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun told NFL teams he tested positive for a diluted sample during testing at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Baun's representatives sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams saying Baun's diluted sample was a result of the former Badgers star drinking too much water before the test.

A diluted sample as a result of drinking too much water can be used to hide banned substances that can normally be traced in a urine sample. A diluted sample triggered a failed test result as part of the stipulations of the old NFL collective bargaining agreement, but not under the terms of the new agreement.

Excess water in a prospect's body can also add to their weight during weigh-ins at the combine, possibly improving draft stock for players who are criticized for being undersized.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defender has been projected as a first-round pick by some analysts. Baun had 75 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, an interception and a touchdown in 14 games last season for the Badgers. He appeared in 34 games during his four seasons at Wisconsin.

Baun tied for having the 13th fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. He did the third-most reps on the bench press and had the fifth-fastest time in the three-cone drill.