Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and was the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year.

April 6 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller were among the eight unanimous selections for the NFL's All-Decade Team, announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas and former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda were the other unanimous selections.

The 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee selected the 55-member All-Decade Team. Eligible players were required to have been named an All-Pro, made a Pro Bowl or been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America's all-conference squad from 2010 to 2019.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was the only other quarterback selected to the team. All-Decade Team wide receivers include: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones.

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs were the two tight ends on the roster. Buffalo Bills veteran Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch joined Peterson as All-Decade Team running backs. Darren Sproles was the flex player selection for the All-Decade Team.

Joe Staley, Tyron Smith and Jason Peters joined Joe Thomas as offensive tackle selections. Yanda, Zack Martin, Logan Mankins and Jahri Evans made the team at guard.

The Seahawks had the most selections, including: Lynch, linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Richard Sherman and coach Pete Carroll. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the other coach chosen for the All-Decade Team. Centers Alex Mack and Maurkice Pouncey were the remaining offensive lineman selected for the squad.

Sherman, Darrelle Revis and Patrick Peterson were chosen as the three cornerbacks for the All-Decade Team. Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle and Eric Berry were selected at safety. Chris Harris Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu were named All-Decade Team defensive backs.

All-Decade Team defensive end selections included: Watt, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers and Calais Campbell. Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox and Ndamukong Suh joined Donald in being selected at defensive tackle. All-Decade Team linebackers included: Miller, Wagner, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones and Patrick Willis.

Sproles and Tyreek Hill were selected as the punt returners for the All-Decade Team. Devin Hester and Cordarrelle Patterson were selected as the kick returners. Former Patriots special teams star Stephen Gostkowski joined Tucker as the other kicker on the team. Johnny Hekker and Shane Lechler were chosen as the All-Decade Team punters.

Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers this off-season after a 20-year tenure with the Patriots, was also named to the 2000s All-Decade Team. He shared that honor with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Hester, Peppers and Belichick also were 2000s All-Decade Team selections.