Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was named a nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the first time in his career. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins veteran running back Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell are among the eight finalists for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The league announced the eight finalists, featuring four players from each conference, on Thursday. Along with Peterson, Stafford and Campbell, the list includes: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, New England Patriots receiver and special teams star Matthew Slater, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr.

Staley is a finalist for the fifth straight season, while Campbell and Weddle are finalists for the second consecutive year. Slater, who is a finalist for the first time in his career, has been nominated for the last three seasons.

Hilton received nominations in 2017 and 2019, while Peterson, Stafford and Davis Sr. are each first-time nominees this year.

RELATED Washington Redskins sign WR Jordan Veasy after Colin Kaepernick workout

Each NFL team nominates one player for the annual award, which recognizes an individual who best demonstrates on-field sportsmanship and integrity. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former NFL players, comprised of Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler, selected the eight finalists from the 32 nominees. The winner of the award is determined by a vote of current players and will be announced Feb. 1.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore and former Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson have been past recipients of the award.