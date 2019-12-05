Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) has missed the team's last two games due to a knee injury. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested this week and is facing charges for possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Woods, 26, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday in Frisco, Texas. He was booked into jail and later released. The Frisco Police Department told NFL Network, CBS Dallas Fort Worth and the Dallas Morning News that Woods was charged for possession of marijuana over 2 ounces but less than 4. He also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer pulled Woods over after seeing him driving 77 mph in a 60 mph zone. Police said Woods attempted to hide a marijuana cigarette by putting it in a water bottle.

Woods also had two glass jars full of marijuana and a small gold cylinder container full of marijuana, according to police.

Woods had already been ruled out of the Cowboys' Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-1, 318-pound defensive lineman has started eight games this season.

Woods made 15 starts during his 2018 campaign with the Cowboys. The USC product entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing by the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Cowboys in May 2018.

The Cowboys battle the Bears at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Woods is set to become a free agent this off-season.