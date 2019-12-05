Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (pictured) met Jordan Veasy in a class at California and threw to the wideout during his private workout. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins signed wide receiver Jordan Veasy to the practice squad after his participation in former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's private workout last month.

The team announced the roster move Wednesday. Kaepernick, who last played in the league in 2016, remains unsigned following a 40-minute throwing session during his Nov. 16 workout in front of representatives from eight NFL teams.

Veasy, 24, went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing at the University of California for two years. He previously was signed to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad before being released in October.

Veasy also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans but has never appeared in an NFL regular-season matchup.

Kaepernick met Veasy a few years earlier when the two were in a class about black representation in popular culture at California, according to the Washington Post. At the time, Veasy was playing for the Golden Bears, and Kaepernick, still with the 49ers, was auditing the course.

After the NFL announced it would hold a workout for Kaepernick, Veasy reached out to the quarterback's representatives about being involved in the event. The receiver said he believes the workout helped him land a job with the Redskins.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since the conclusion of the 2016 season when he began to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

The 32-year-old quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. He later filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017 that accused team owners of colluding to keep him out of the league. The sides reached a settlement in February.