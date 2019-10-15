Oct. 14 (UPI) -- We are nearly halfway through the 2019 fantasy football regular season. Week 7 brings another tough challenge as four teams serve byes. You need to make sure you have suitable backup options for your lineup to replace your normal starters. You should also be looking to keep your opponent from succeeding by grabbing players off the waiver wire that they might be targeting.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you also should be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Week 7 byes, so take players from those teams out of your lineup.

This is the time of the year when you want to make speculative adds to your bench, opening the door for a new breakout star if one of his teammates gets injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 7:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Josh Allen; RB | Chase Edmonds, Jamaal Williams; WR | Auden Tate, Jaron Brown; TE | Ricky Seals-Jones; D/ST | Green Bay Packers; K | Matt Prater

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Kirk Cousins; RB | Benny Snell, Mark Walton; WR | Jamison Crowder, DaeSean Hamilton; TE | Darren Fells; D/ST | Philadelphia Eagles

TOP DROPS

QB | Kyle Allen; RB | Rashaad Penny; WR | DeMarcus Robinson; TE | Will Dissly

QUARTERBACK

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a very pleasant surprise for fantasy football team owners this year. Allen has just one game with multiple touchdown passes but has also been a solid running threat, adding to his fantasy football allure. The Bills gunslinger has completed 62.6 percent of his throws for 1,122 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 158 yards and three scores. I think Allen is a very capable bye week fill in option for Week 7 if you have Kyle Allen, Jameis Winston or Baker Mayfield. He is going up against a Miami Dolphins team allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Allen should be a priority for you if you are streaming quarterbacks or have an empty quarterback slot in your lineup in Week 7.

RUNNING BACK

Jamaal Williams had a breakout game in Week 7, running for 104 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown against the Detroit Lions. He posted the effort while starter Aaron Jones struggled with ball security and couldn't get going. While Jones might be the superior talent, the Green Bay Packers look determined to stick to the ground game. Williams should hold value as a bye week fill in or matchup-depended RB2 down the stretch. Grab him off the waiver wire as a depth option.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds isn't the flashiest waiver wire add for Week 7, but he is a must-add if you are a David Johnson owner. Edmonds has been great this year on a yards-per-carry basis, posting 6.7 yards per attempt. He has great sleeper potential, especially if Johnson misses any time with potential injuries. I see Edmonds as a high-end lottery ticket you should add to your roster, if you have the space on your bench.

WIDE RECEIVER

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has been very inconsistent in 2019, but Auden Tate showed flashes of electricity in Week 6. Tate is a big target and it appears he now has the eye of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher went off for 91 yards on five catches in Week 6 and should get more work in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With A.J. Green out, I expect teams to concentrate on stopping Tyler Boyd, opening up Tate for more looks. Tate is a solid bye week fill in WR3 option for Week 7, but probably doesn't have a lot of potential down the stretch.

TIGHT END

Cleveland Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is finding success with his new team. Seals-Jones has scored in two of his last three games, including during the Browns' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. I expect him to remain involved in the Browns' passing attack going forward. He has a Week 7 bye, but could be useful down the road as a bye week fill in option if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.