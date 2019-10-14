Fantasy football: Who to trade for and who to trade away

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Buying low and selling high are two of the most important strategies when playing fantasy football.

The 2019 season is no different. Take advantage of high stock and low stock of players throughout the year. If you have a player on your roster who is going off, but you don't expect them to continue that production, see what you can get in exchange for them by trading them to someone else in your league.

When making those trades, try to target big-name players who are coming off of a bad game or have struggled at the beginning of the year. Players who have a history of success in the NFL are very likely to rebound down the stretch. You can often package up-and-coming players you might have gotten in free agency or later in your draft in a trade for players who were selected earlier in your draft.

You want the touchdowns of the future, not the past. Trust yourself into predicting when those touchdowns will come. Take advantage of other owners in your league who might be frustrated by an underperforming player.

Here are my top players to buy and top players to sell through six weeks of the NFL season. Note: The listing and statistics are prior to Monday Night Football's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Buys

Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield, Drew Brees

RELATED Russell Wilson leads Seahawks comeback win over Browns

You might look at Baker Mayfield and think "why bother?" but he could be a great throw-in piece in a trade if you believe in the talent of the Cleveland Browns' offense. Mayfield was touted as one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks heading into the season by many analysts, including myself, but has yet to produce on an elite level. He is surrounded with talented pass catchers but has not thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game this season. He also leads the league with 11 interceptions.

You might be able to get Mayfield off the waiver wire in some leagues, but he could also be a solid option to acquire if you are selling high on another quarterback. His stock could not be lower at the moment, meaning his current owner will happily give him away for a minimal return. I believe better days are ahead and he could be a steal in a trade. Mayfield has a few tough matchups ahead, but has a weak schedule later in the season. He is a prime bounce-back candidate. You can also add another quarterback to play based on matchups until Mayfield turns it around.

Running backs: Le'Veon Bell, Melvin Gordon, Joe Mixon, Devonta Freeman, Sony Michel

RELATED Jets safety Jamal Adams wins appeal of fine for hit on Baker Mayfield

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has yet to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season but still has a lot of value due to his pass catching skills. He is a solid trade target, especially in point-per-reception formats. Freeman went off for a season-high 118 yards from scrimmage and two scores in Week 6 but you can probably still get him at a bargain. I would look to package a mid-level wide receiver and a running back together in an effort to acquire the Falcons running back.

Wide receivers: Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, A.J. Green

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is my favorite buy low option. Hopkins went off for two scores and 111 yards in Week 1 but hasn't returned to the end zone since. I expect much better days from the Texans star. You can definitely negotiate your way into getting Hopkins at a discount from a frustrated owner. He could be the missing piece your team needs in order to get to the playoffs. Try to package a solid wide receiver with two mid-level running backs in exchange for Hopkins and a throw-in RB3, if you have the running back depth.

Tight ends: Hunter Henry, Zach Ertz, Evan Engram

Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz is one of the best tight ends in football. He has yet to log more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season. Ertz also has just one touchdown. He is a great trade target with better days ahead. I would try to package an over-performing tight end with a running back or wide receiver in order to acquire Ertz. If you want to trade for Ertz, you should do it before Week 7 games begin because he could explode at any moment, ruining his buy-low status.

Sells

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Tom Brady

Russell Wilson is an NFL MVP candidate. The Seattle Seahawks star has a ridiculous 14 to 0 touchdown to interception ratio and his stock could not be higher. If you have Wilson and have other holes in your lineup, look to swap him for an under-performing quarterback and another player to make your team better overall.

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Phillip Lindsay, Jordan Howard, Ronald Jones

Aaron Jones is another player with his stock at the ceiling. The Green Bay Packers running back had a career game in Week 5, rushing for four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He already has eight touchdowns on the season, entering Monday Night Football. I would move on from Jones and try to get an under-performing WR1, such as Hopkins, and an RB2.

Wide receivers: Tyler Lockett, Amari Cooper, D.J. Chark, Julian Edelman

Amari Cooper was injured in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, but I believed he was a sell-high candidate even before the injury. Cooper has five touchdowns and 515 yards through six weeks. Dak Prescott has started to struggle and the Cowboys' offensive line is banged up. I would try to package Cooper with a running back for an elite RB1.

Tight ends: Darren Waller, Austin Hooper, Jason Witten

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been a great surprise this season, but there are several red flags surrounding the emerging star. He has yet to score a touchdown this season and has just one game with more than four catches. I would look to move on from Waller if you are in a somewhat shallow league that requires starting tight ends. Try to put him in a trade with a wide receiver to either improve at tight end or acquire a WR1.