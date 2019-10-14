Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Locket (16), DK Metcalf (14), David Moore (83) celebrated a second quarter touchdown by Jaron Brown (18) with an NSYNC dance Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Boy band NSYNC provided a perfect score for the Seattle Seahawks after several players performed their famous "Bye Bye Bye" dance to celebrate a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Seahawks wide receivers D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown and David Moore performed the choreographed routine after Brown caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson just before halftime Sunday in Cleveland.

Brown made the 17-yard reception before forming a shoulder-to-shoulder line with his three teammates. The group then pumped their fists and turned to the left before repeating several more rotations. They waved to the crowd before running back to the sideline.

"How'd we do, NSYNC?" the Seahawks tweeted, asking the boy band for their thoughts.

"The judges scores: 10-10-10-10-10," NSYNC responded.

THE @SEAHAWKS JUST DID @NSYNC'S BYE BYE BYE DANCE THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/FIOqUAycJS— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2019

Brown had 29 yards and two scores on three receptions in the 32-28 win. Lockett led the Seahawks with five catches for 75 yards. Metcalf had four catches for 69 yards. Moore had three catches for 36 yards.