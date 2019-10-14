Russell Wilson leads Seahawks comeback win over Browns

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and had a rushing touchdown in a win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. (R) had a game-high 101 receiving yards for the Browns. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson threw two passing touchdowns and rushed for another score to help the Seattle Seahawks rally from a 20-6 deficit in a comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Seattle (5-1) trailed Cleveland (2-4) by three points with 9:06 remaining before Wilson orchestrated a 9-play, 64-yard scoring drive Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Seahawks running back Chris Carson capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown, leading to Seattle's final 32-28 advantage.

"We found a way," Wilson told reporters. "We just kept going and kept going. We kept believing that something great was going to happen and sure enough it did."

Wilson completed 23 of 33 passes for 295 yards and two scores in the win. Carson ran for 124 yards on 24 carries. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions.

"We are so lucky he's on our team," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Wilson. "He just keeps finding a way to compete, battle and do great stuff, getting up and contributing in so many ways."

Russell Wilson's helmet communication system went out during a third quarter drive, so he called his own plays and led the Seahawks to a TD @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/hBuT0qTm76— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2019

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown on the game's opening drive, but the Seahawks responded with a score on the next possession. Wilson scrambled for a 16-yard rushing score to tie the game at 7-7. The Browns answered when Mayfield scrambled for a 10-yard score on the following possession.

Cleveland pushed their lead to 14 points when Mayfield found Ricky Seals-Jones on a 31-yard passing score at the start of the second quarter.

Seattle got two Jason Myers field goals before Wilson found Jaron Brown on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, closing the gap to two points at halftime. Wilson hit Brown with another touchdown pass in the third quarter to cap off a run of 25 unanswered points and give the Seahawks a 25-20 lead.

Chubb scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown to give the Browns a late lead before Wilson engineered the game-winning drive.

Chubb had 122 yards and two scores in the loss. Odell Beckham Jr. had a game-high 101 yards on six catches for the Browns.

The Browns have a Week 7 bye before facing the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. EDT Oct. 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Seahawks host the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

"Any loss hurts," Mayfield said. "Losing at home sucks. We have played three games here and loss three of them. It hurts, especially when it was a game that we really felt like we needed."