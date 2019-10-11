Rams' Todd Gurley doubtful, Aqib Talib out vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley suffered a quad injury during last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will likely be without star running back Todd Gurley for Sunday's matchup against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Gurley is doubtful for the Week 6 matchup. The tailback missed practice this week due to a quad injury that he sustained in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"He's doubtful right now, so we'll have a little bit more clarity [before the game]. We're really just taking our time making that decision," McVay said. "What you know is you've got a lot of confidence in Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson."

Gurley led the NFL in scrimmage yards (6,430) from 2015-18, but injuries have derailed the running back. This season, he ranks 53rd with 338 yards from scrimmage and is averaging career lows in rushing yards per game (54), touches per game (15.6) and carries per game (12.8).

In Gurley's absence, the Rams are expected to utilize the combo of Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson.

McVay also announced that starting cornerback Aqib Talib was ruled out for Sunday's matchup because of a rib injury. Troy Hill is expected to step into Talib's role.